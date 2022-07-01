Sixers announce full summer league roster led by Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have already made a few moves to begin the offseason by adding good rotational pieces such as P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House. Now is the time for the summer Sixers to take the stage.

The Sixers will compete in the Salt Lake City Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League. They will begin play on July 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah at 7 p.m. EDT which will start three games at Vivint Arena before heading to Vegas on July 9 against the Toronto Raptors.

On Friday, the team announced their roster as it is headlined by Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and new addition Trevelin Queen. The roster will also feature 2021 draft picks Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey, and Filip Petrusev as well as Charlie Brown Jr.

The Sixers have high hopes for Reed, Bassey, Springer, and Joe so this summer league gives those four young players an opportunity to get them moving in the right direction and continue to put their stamp on the Sixers.

