ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department hopes to more than double its unit devoted to helping solve violent crimes through online sleuthing. The three-person Digital Intelligence Team has approval to add four new digital forensic examiners. The team of civilians use social media, phone data and more to help detectives solve crimes. Police Chief Harold Medina said it is "now the equivalent of what used to be DNA fingerprinting the past."

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO