Ashippun, WI

Ashippun sports history on display

By Enterprise Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHIPPUN — The Ashippun History Committee will have an exhibit on Town of Ashippun sports history at...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Five O’s shut down Express

OCONOMOWOC — Double trouble derailed the East Troy Express on Saturday. And no, the members of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band were nowhere to be seen. The Oconomowoc Five O’s hammered out nine two-base hits and posted a 14-4 Land O’ Lakes Baseball League victory at Roosevelt Field, running their record to 3-2 in the LOL Kettle Moraine Division and 7-3 overall.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Martin has given Chinooks a lift

MEQUON — It seemed only fitting that Garrett Martin was the player to deliver a walk-off hit last Wednesday, which gave the Lakeshore Chinooks a 4-3 victory that pushed the club above the .500 mark for the first time all season. Martin had 23 hits in his first 59...
MEQUON, WI
abc17news.com

Child helps Brown put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Brundidge’s book decorated Brown’s Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
veronapress.com

First Annual Pickleball Palooza set for July 15-17

One of the fastest growing recreational sports will be the center of a three-day event next month. The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first annual Pickleball Palooza, set to take place July 15-17 at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St. Dave Weinbach, a nationally recognized player who...
VERONA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James (Jim) Glaser, 53

James (Jim) Thomas Glaser, age 53 of Grafton, Wisconsin, lost his fight on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on January 10, 1969. Parents: Martha and Charles Glaser. Jim was a man who cared for everyone before himself. He was filled with happiness spending time with Kristen Marie Glaser (Wife), Tyler James Glaser (Eldest Son), Logan James Glaser (Youngest Son), and Sarah Marie Glaser (Youngest Child & Daughter).
GRAFTON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin athlete making waves as a competitive water skier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier. The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
onfocus.news

Melissa Gehring to Join WIAA Executive Staff

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the hiring of Melissa Gehring as an assistant director for the association today. She will assume her role at the organization’s headquarters in Stevens Point on Aug. 1, 2022. “I was fortunate to have benefitted from my participation...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Corey B. Steffen, 67

Corey B. Steffen, 67 of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away on June 30th from pancreatic cancer. Corey was born on February 18, 1955, to Robert and Marilyn Steffen (both deceased) in Sheboygan, WI. Growing up, he created mischief throughout the town, frequently with the support of his beloved siblings Phillip (Pamm) Steffen, Roberta (Robin) (Edwin) Radzins, Kim (Patsy) Steffen, John Steffen (deceased), Michael (Pam-deceased) Steffen, Lisa Steffen and Susie Steffen. Corey attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin- Madison to earn a degree in Pharmacology. Armed with a pocket protector, and seemingly infinite knowledge of compounds and medications, he served as the most diligent and animated pharmacist most have ever known, most recently at Wheaton Franciscan.
CEDARBURG, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

70 vehicles on display at Whitewater’s Fourth of July car show

Some 70 vehicles, all entrants in the 37th Annual Whitewater Fourth of July Car Show, lined the municipal parking lot and grassy area across the street from the Whitewater Municipal Building Saturday. The one-day show was among attractions offered at the Whitewater Fourth of July Festival. Among committee members who...
WHITEWATER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Parade cancelled and fireworks postponed in Germantown | By Germantown PD

The Germantown Independence Day 4th of July Committee has determined that due to the impeding weather in the Germantown area and the concern for the safety of the public, the 4th of July Parade has been CANCELLED and tonight’s fireworks have been postponed. The fireworks, music and food have...
GERMANTOWN, WI
On Milwaukee

The Village People are iconic, problematic and magnetic

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. I didn’t see the Village...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
JamBase

Dave Matthews Band Debuts Led Zeppelin Cover At Alpine Valley

Dave Matthews Band premiered a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Fool In The Rain” on Saturday during their first of two concerts at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. The septet also delivered the first full-band “Steady As We Go” in nearly four years last night at the venue in East Troy, Wisconsin.
EAST TROY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

PetU moves Glendale operation to Mequon

MEQUON — When Angela Trzcinski opened PetU, she didn’t imagine where her journey would take her. Ten years later, Trzcinski has established her business to be one of the most recognizable in canine care. PetU, which operates in Milwaukee, Racine and most recently out of Mequon, has grown...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

11-year-old Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jessalyn reflects on recovery

WAUKESHA — Approximately seven months after Jessalyn Torres was struck in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, she is continuing to heal from her physical and mental injuries and is looking ahead to the future. Amber Kohnke, Torres’ mother, and Torres shared some of their journey with...
WAUKESHA, WI

