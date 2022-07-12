TV Chef Joe Sasto builds new audience on Kittch, an online culinary learning platform

You may recognize TV Chef Joe Sasto and his signature mustache on shows like Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament Of Champions, and Top Chef. Now you can see Sasto face-to-face on Kittch, a culinary learning community that's less like a cooking show and more like a virtual cooking class.

"There's this magical moment you can see when people learn how to make something from scratch that they've never made before, that almost clicks and unlocks a whole new part of their brain," Sasto says.

Users can create a free account on Kittch and get access to hundreds of chefs, cooks, bakers, mixologists, and other culinary experts to learn their signature recipes. The creators get paid when users send 'clams,' which are virtual tips.

"It's really satisfying and gratifying to see a lot of these recipes resonate with people," Sasto says. "We wouldn't be able to do that without platforms like Kittch.