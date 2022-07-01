ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nearly 44,000 unvaccinated US national guard troops could be penalized

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRr2t_0gSBifPd00
US-MILITARY-TRAINING<br>Officers watch as members of the 182d Infantry Regiment work in concert as small squads and fire on targets in a field as they train for deployment to the Middle East during live fire weapons training at US Fort Dix in New Jersey on May 16, 2022. - The unit is training to deploy to the Middle East. The 182nd Infantry Regiment, part of the US Army National Guard, is among the oldest in the US and dates pack to pre-US history as part of the colonial militias for England organized in 1636, joining the US in 1776 with the US Revolution. Its now part of the Massachusetts National Guard. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

About 43,600 national guard members face possible penalties for not receiving a Covid-19 vaccine before a federal deadline.

Approximately 10% of national guard troops have not provided documentation that they have received a Covid-19 vaccination, violating a direct order to get vaccinated, the New York Times said .

Some have refused a vaccination. About 7,000 have claimed religious or medical exemptions.

Senior military officials said unvaccinated national guard members could still receive pay and benefits.

“We’re going to give every soldier every opportunity to get vaccinated and continue their military career,” Lt Gen Jon A Jensen, director of the army national guard, told the Associated Press . “We’re not giving up on anybody until the separation paperwork is signed and completed.”

Last year, the secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, ordered all service members, active and reserve, to get vaccinated. Austin also warned that those in the guard who did not comply would not be able to participate in drills, receive pay or put service days towards future retirement, NBC News reported.

Austin said unvaccinated guard members could face expulsion.

Of all the branches of the US military, the guard was given the longest vaccination deadline, due to its large membership and locations across the US.

The guard now has the lowest vaccination rate. While 97% of all active duty personnel in the army, navy, air force and marines are vaccinated, only 88.59% of national guard soldiers had received at least one dose as of 27 June.

About 90% of army reserve forces were partially or completely vaccinated as of Friday, guard officials told media outlets.

In at least seven states, governors have either asked Austin to reconsider his order or refused to enforce the vaccine mandate.

In letters to governors in February, Austin refused to adjust his order, writing that Covid-19 “takes our service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements”.

Oklahoma, Texas and Alaska have filed lawsuits over the federal vaccine mandate for national guard members.

Comments / 338

Panda
3d ago

Why? This jab doesn't even prevent infection... On top of it.. jabbed ppl who catch covid dont know it and they spread it! now jabbed ppl are the majority in the hospital from covid! STOP THE MADNESS! STOP THE CONTROL!

Reply(17)
275
Wuzafuz
3d ago

All branches of the military are struggling to get recruits and on the other hand are punishing or outright discharging troops because of a vaccination. Really makes you wonder.

Reply(47)
158
GODHELPUS
3d ago

After serving for 33 years it was my time to get OUT. The vaxs wasn't the only reason, it is how the military I became a man in charge so much for the WOKE movement. I never wanted the vaxs, my retirement date was before the mandatory date. I was hoping that it wouldn't co.e to this day and the military would have dropped the mandatory date of 30 Jun.

Reply(8)
75
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Oklahoma State
americanmilitarynews.com

ICE agents told not to deport US military troops, veterans and their families

Late last month, President Joe Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) quietly issued a directive telling agents to “generally not” deport noncitizens with U.S. military service. The directive also advised against deporting the immediate family members of noncitizens with U.S. military service. The May 23 order, issued...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: One of the FIVE US Navy commanders axed in the last six days was ousted after being caught 'drunk driving'

One of the five US Navy commanding officers fired last week was removed from his position for being caught drunk driving, it has been claimed. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, commanding officer of USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was relieved from his duties 'due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,' according to a Navy statement released on Tuesday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Us National Guard#Us Military#The New York Times#The Army National Guard#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force awards contracts to start designing F-35 weapon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to three companies for the first phase of a new program to develop an air-to-ground stand-in attack weapon that the F-35 jet could use to destroy enemy air defenses. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies said this week the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

341K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy