MAISON is enjoying the waves this summer with its newest hand-finished surfboard. Designed by surfing professionals, the board is part of the “DIORIVIERA” capsule collection and was entirely produced in the French Basque Country. It serves as creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s homage freedom and adventure, with expert craftsmen going through a tedious process of properly shaping and smoothing the board before laying over a special fabric covered with DIOR’s emblematic fluorescent blue Toile de Jouy print on one side and the classic “CHRISTIAN DIOR” logo on the other. The board is sanded once again and finally polished to deliver its reflective look and is placed inside a special bag for travel and safekeeping.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 11 HOURS AGO