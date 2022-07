Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States with a worth of $1.4 billion USD. The 34-year-old artist and businesswoman was recently featured on Forbes‘ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall and being the only one on the list under the age of 40. Rihanna accumulated her fortune from her successful music career and entrepreneurial ventures, which includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

