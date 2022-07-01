ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces Medals of Freedom for Simone Biles, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbP0d_0gSBgDOT00

( The Hill ) – Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) are among those who will be awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Biden.

Seventeen people in total will be recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country’s highest civilian honor — at a ceremony next Thursday at the White House.

The medal is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said Friday in announcing this year’s recipients.

In addition to “Fences” star Washington, Olympic athletes Biles and Rapinoe, and gun reform advocate Giffords, Biden will posthumously award the medal to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died in 2018 of brain cancer, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who died last year.

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

Also among those being honored: former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), Sisters of Social Service member Simone Campbell, former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta García, former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Alexander Karloutsos, Gold Star father Khizr Khan, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, brigadier general Wilma Vaught and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Previous Medal of Freedom winners included such famed figures as Tom Hanks, former Rep. Shirley Chisolm (D-N.Y.), Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Michael Jordan.

During his administration, former President Trump took heat from critics for moving to honor a number of prominent conservatives with the Medal of Freedom, including talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Biden himself has been awarded the honor — in 2017, President Obama surprised his vice president by presenting him with the Medal of Freedom at the annual ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Richard Trumka
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in fiery Kiowa County crash

Kiowa County ( KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a fatal wreck in Kiowa County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened around noon on July 4 on E 1330 Rd/N 2440 Rd near Carnegie in Kiowa County. A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 left the road and drove into a...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Afl Cio#Social Service#University Of Texas#American
Texoma's Homepage

Popular local Mexican restaurant to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls. Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page. “To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located a fire in what officials described as the living/dining area.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Federal judge rules in favor of pharmaceutical companies in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia.  Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy