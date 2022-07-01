Pennsylvania to begin fiscal year without a budget

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Northern California are battling a fresh wildfire that broke out Monday east of Sacramento. According to Cal Fire the fire burning in Amador county had quickly spread to 959 acres as of just after 7 p.m. Monday. The fire agency had said earlier on Twitter that the fire was 75 acres in size and “burning at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass.” The fire is one of several burning in the state. Earlier Monday, authorities said evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted in another Northern California county after a wildfire there threatened about 500 homes and other buildings.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO