Pennsylvania to begin fiscal year without a budget

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a...

COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, often makes the baseless allegation that Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths. It's a claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence. In fact, researchers point to something entirely different. They say nursing home employees ushered in the virus every day to the buildings. Meanwhile, criminal investigators found administrators flouting staffing requirements or infection-control procedures. No Pennsylvania nursing home has leveled a claim like Mastriano's. And readmissions were routine in every state during the pandemic to keep hospital beds open. Wolf’s office says Mastriano’s claims are “patently false.”
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Northern California are battling a fresh wildfire that broke out Monday east of Sacramento. According to Cal Fire the fire burning in Amador county had quickly spread to 959 acres as of just after 7 p.m. Monday. The fire agency had said earlier on Twitter that the fire was 75 acres in size and “burning at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass.” The fire is one of several burning in the state. Earlier Monday, authorities said evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted in another Northern California county after a wildfire there threatened about 500 homes and other buildings.
