The Best Work Shoes for Men Will Keep You Safe No Matter the Job

By William Goodman, Allison Bowsher and Jamontae Hickman
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

As great and useful as work boots can be, sometimes want a sleeker and lighter-weight option. Fortunately, much like the fact that hiking boots come in low-cut versions, work boots do as well. Just like their taller brethren, the best work shoes for men are meant to help you stay on your feet for long, hard shifts and can protect your toes and feet from hazards on the job, whether that’s falling materials or falling rain.

The Best Work Shoes for Men Should Have:

  • A thick sole to provide traction on a variety of surfaces
  • Waterproofing to protect your feet from the rain and cold
  • Strong materials to keep your toes and the soles of your feet protected
  • A tough upper (usually made of leather) that actually gets better looking the more you beat it up
  • Durable laces that won’t fall apart in your hand

While work boots have a tendency to look a little more stylish, a lot of work shoes for men look like rugged versions of your favorite pair of running shoes . That means they’ll work just as well on the weekends as they do on the worksite.

Regardless of how you use them, here are some of the best work shoes for men to help you knock out whatever task you may have in front of you.

1. Skechers Cankton Work Sneakers

BEST OVERALL

With its combination of suede and mesh for day-long comfort, the Skechers Cankton Work sneaker will help to keep your feet nice and airy even throughout the hottest parts of the day. The cushioned memory from the sole gives a springy feel and bounce with each step. Additionally, the shoes are reinforced with a safety steel toe and meet Authority ASTM work electrical hazard requirements to provide a second level of protection against energized objects and surfaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tw7ZB_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Skechers Cankton Work Sneakers $63.75 (orig. $70.00) 9% OFF

2. SUADEX Safety Work Sneakers

MOST STYLISH

With their easy-to-lace construction and flattering style, you might mistake these work shoes from SUADEX for a pair of running shoes. That is to say, they’re incredibly stylish for a pair of hard-working sneakers. But just because they’re trendy doesn’t mean they’re not capable of handling difficult situations. Rather, their steel toe upper provides solid protection against workplace hazards. However, they are missing that electrical-prevention sole present in other work sneakers. But if those sorts of hazards aren’t common at your workplace, and you prefer style, these are a great pair to get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uMxz_0gSBepZ900


Buy: SUADEX Safety Work Sneakers $49.99

3. Lands’ End All-Weather Suede Leather Slip On Moc Shoes

WEATHERPROOF

If you’re looking for a pair of work shoes capable of withstanding any element that mother nature can throw your way, then you can’t go wrong with Lands’ End All Weather Moc Shoes. These slip-on shoes are constructed of durable suede upper with a weather-resistant outsole. These work shoes for men are comfortable to wear daily and are rugged enough to support you through a variety of weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ys855_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Lands’ End All-Weather Suede Leather Slip On Moc Shoes $84.95

4. TICCOON Work Sneakers

BREATHEABLE

This pair of work sneakers from TICCOON is a fantastic option. The construction of a knit upper is more common in a running shoe over a work shoe, and yet they still provide protection. But that’s not all it provides. That upper makes the shoe highly breathable, light, and still durable enough to handle a worksite. Furthermore, the textured rubber sole provides a sturdy and safe grip, while the steel toe cap at the front of each shoe provides an extra level of protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PswMo_0gSBepZ900


Buy: TICCOON Work Sneakers $45.99

5. New Balance 412v1 Work Shoe

FEELS LIKE A REGULAR SNEAKER

Built to be light and modern for all-day comfort, the New Balance 412v1 work shoe has a 100% leather construction to make it feel just like a traditional sneaker. The alloy toe cap makes it so you still get protection without it feeling like you’re walking around with cinder blocks on your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lnzf_0gSBepZ900


Buy: New Balance 412v1 Work Shoe $99.95

6. Reebok Oxford Work Shoe

COMFORT FIT

With its MemoryTech Massage footbed that actively adapts to the contour and shape of your foot, the Reebok Oxford work shoe might just be the most comfortable work shoe you’ve ever worn. The flex grooves in the sole allow for increased mobility and traction while also yielding insulation against electrical hazards. And, of course, an alloy toe cap is included to provide top-notch safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wx5EB_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Reebok Oxford Work Shoe $91.00 (orig. $130.00) 30% OFF

7. New Balance Fresh Foam Slip Resistant 806 V1 Industrial Shoe

SLIP-RESISTANT SOLE

When looking for the best workout shoe, one of the most important qualities to have is a slip-resistant sole and you’ll have that and more with New Balance’s Industrial Shoe. They’re designed with a synthetic upper mesh that is easy on the feet, providing long-lasting comfort. The shoe has a foam cushioning midsole to keep your feet relaxed on an exhausting day of work, not to mention it has a strong, slip-resistant sole that will prevent you from sliding on a slippery surface. Get yourself a pair of these durable and stylish work shoes in black or silver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAuUB_0gSBepZ900


Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Slip Resistant 806 V1 Industrial Shoe $90.12 (orig. $99.99) 10% OFF

8. Skechers Men’s Cessnock Food Service Shoe

DESIGNED FOR FOOD SERVICE WORKERS

Working in food services, whether it’s a restaurant, a catering business, a grocery store or a cafeteria, can get messy. Workers need to be fast on their feet to keep up with the demands of the job but also need to stay safe, which is why we like the Skechers Men’s Cessnock Food Service Shoe. The slip-resistant shoes help to keep wearers upright and the lightweight design and breathable mesh make these shoes comfortable and easy to wear. Thanks to the relaxed fit and bungee lacing, workers can easily slip the shoes off and put their feet up during their breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DhoZ_0gSBepZ900

Buy: Skechers Men’s Cessnock Food Service Shoe $63.75 (orig. $69.95) 9% OFF

9. Merrell Moab 2 Ventilator Shoe

BEST FOR OUTDOORS

Merrell specializes in hiking gear, but that doesn’t mean their products don’t double as durable workwear. These shoes have a rugged exterior made of pig suede leather and mesh upper. Each pair offers you out-of-the-box comfort with its removable contoured footbed and lightweight EVA foam midsole. Plus, the shoes come with an abrasion-resistant toe cap that protects your feet and an air cushion to absorb your every step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AH6sR_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Merrell Moab 2 Ventilator Shoe $110.00

10. Skechers for Work Men’s Flex Advantage Mcallen Food Service Shoe

BEST FOR WIDE FEET

Skechers has one of the best selections of comfortable and reliable work shoes for men and that includes their line of shoes for Food Services. Like the Cessnock style above, the Mcallen Food Service shoes by Skechers are also made with a slip-resistant sole and memory foam insole for added cushion. Where the shoes differ are their design and sizing. The Mcallen is a slip-on shoe with a mesh fabric upper that offers excellent breathability. This style is also ideal for users with wide feet thanks to its wide toe box and roomier heel space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HsQr_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Skechers for Work Men’s Flex Advantage Mcallen Food Service Shoe $73.93

11. FENLERN Steel Toe Shoes

BEST COLOR OPTIONS

If you’re looking for a pair of lightweight work shoes that match a uniform, check out the FENLERN Steel Toe Shoes. A robust steel toe helps to prevent users from getting injured by falling or rolling objects. Even with the anti-smashing protection, the woven upper still provides a breathable top that keeps feet dry. Paired with an air cushion sole and moisture-wicking fabric liner and your feet will be protected and comfortable at the same time. The shoe also comes in a wide variety of styles that make it easy to pair with a uniform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KevWq_0gSBepZ900


Buy: FENLERN Steel Toe Shoes $44.90

12. Timberland Pro Reaxion Composite Safety Toe

LOW PROFILE

For a shoe you can slip on and forget, try the Timberland Pro Reaxion Composite Safety Toe. The low-profile shoe helps protect against trips and is inspired by performance sneakers for a lightweight feel. The sneakers have a moisture-wicking lining with an all-weather TPU outsole that is slip, heat and oil resistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTkaH_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Timberland Pro Reaxion Composite Safety Toe $130.00

13. Fila Men’s Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe

BEST BARGAIN

One of the most popular work shoe styles is undoubtedly the Fila Men’s Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe, which is durable, comfortable and affordable. Available in black or white, the high rubber sole is slip-resistant and elevates wearers to help protect against objects on the ground. Perforated to provide breathability, the Fila sneakers have a memory foam sock liner and midsole that makes them a shoe that is supportive and enjoyable to wear even during long shifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xayC_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Fila Men’s Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe $64.99

14. Crocs Men’s and Women’s On The Clock Clog

EASY TO SANITIZE

If you need a shoe that is easy to sanitize, we recommend the Crocs Men’s and Women’s On The Clock Clog. Designed with health care workers in mind, the slip-on Crocs are fully molded, meaning there are no places for dirt and bacteria to hide and can be cleaned with soap and water. The slip-resistant shoes have an enclosed toe and heel, which makes them compliant with most workplace requirements. We also like that they are made with the signature Croslite foam has helped Crocs become known as one of the most comfortable shoes to wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6u4K_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Crocs Men’s and Women’s On The Clock Clog $55.95

15. Rockport Men’s Eberdon Loafer

BEST LOAFER

If you’re looking for a shoe that provides all-day comfort even after you’ve been standing longer than eight hours, go with Rockport’s Loafer. The work shoe is crafted of genuine leather upper with a breathable mesh inner lining that keeps your feet fresh. They feature shock-absorbing tru-tech that absorbs impact instantly and provides you with all-day comfort. These slip-ons are great for any guy who works in an office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD6in_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Rockport Men’s Eberdon Loafer $100.00 (orig. $120.00) 17% OFF

16. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Men’s Harrington II Work Shoe

BEST FOR LABRATORIES

Some jobs require workers to split their time between formal office settings and more informal work areas, including labs and warehouses. Finding shoes that are appropriate for both can be difficult, which is why we like Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Men’s Harrington II Work Shoe. The Oxford-style shoe is formal enough for a business casual setting but still has an oil-resistant and slip-resistant sole that makes it appropriate for more hands-on tasks. An anti-compression insole and memory foam cool fit add to the shoe’s comfort no matter where your workstation is located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jSRe_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Men’s Harrington II Work Shoe $70.00

17. Nunn Bush Men’s Sherman Slip-Resistant Work Shoe Oxford Sneaker

BEST FORMAL OPTION

Need a shoe that is appropriate for the boardroom and beyond? We like the Nunn Bush Men’s Sherman Slip-Resistant Work Shoe Oxford Sneaker. The oxford style of the all-black synthetic leather shoe has a professional look that will be appropriate for the office but also includes a slip-resistant, oil-resistant, non-marking sole. The faux-leather upper is easy to clean in the case of spills and a memory foam footbed with EVA layers provides comfort even when spending the day on your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zye9Z_0gSBepZ900


Buy: Nunn Bush Men’s Sherman Slip-Resistant Work Shoe Oxford Sneaker $69.99 (orig. $80.00) 13% OFF

