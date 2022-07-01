ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s back to school range is kitting kids out for as little as £1.50 – here’s how to shop

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
 4 days ago

It’s no secret that children grow quickly, with our small people regularly needing new clothing and shoes to suit their needs. Getting the kids kitted out in full school uniform means shopping costs can add up and as ever, we’re keen to hear about affordable supermarket Aldi’s offerings.

Aldi is known for its varied Specialbuys , covering beauty , home , garden furniture and more, and there’ll be a few school uniform buys landing in the middle aisle soon. Although the new school year is several weeks away yet, now’s the time to get organised ahead of a fresh term.

With prices starting from as little as £1.50 across ages four to twelve years, pieces include everything from shoes , skirts and shirts to other uniform essentials like pinafores, polo shirts, trousers and socks. You’ll even be able to snap up a backpack , plus a lunchbag and bottle duo.

Billed as being the cheapest school uniform deal in the UK and coming complete with a 150-day satisfaction guarantee, shoppers can bag a sweatshirt, two polo shirts, and a pleated skirt or trousers, all for a fiver. Helpfully, pieces are all labelled as either “easy iron” or “non-iron”, as well as being machine-washable and tumble dryer-safe too.

You don’t have long to wait either, as the entire Aldi school uniform selection is available to pre-order online from 3 July and in-store from 7 July. Read on for all we know about this budget back-to-school range.

Aldi back-to-school sweatshirt: £1.50, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZIrR_0gSBefz700

The cheapest item in Aldi’s back to school range, this sweatshirt comes in red and navy to suit different school colours. As the top uniform layer, it has long sleeves and a round neck to wear over a shirt or polo shirt and at this price, you could even stock up on a few to last the full week.

Pre-order from 3 July

Aldi back-to-school shirt three-pack: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTSum_0gSBefz700

The staple part of any school uniform, this three-pack of shirts (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk ) is suitable for boys and girls and will cover a few days’ uniform wear. Coming out at just shy of £1.50 per shirt, they’re each made from an “easy iron” material, and we like the sound of anything that makes tackling the washing pile a bit simpler.

Pre-order from 3 July

Aldi back-to-school leather action shoes: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBm7k_0gSBefz700

Footwear can be one of the biggest back-to-school purchases, but the cost of these shoes means you’ll get change from a tenner. Available in sizes ten to three, they’re made from durable “action” leather, have a memory foam lining for added comfort and an anti-bacterial element too.

Pre-order from 3 July

Aldi back-to-school trousers: £1.75, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5iFy_0gSBefz700

Suitable for boys and girls, these trousers in grey and black options join a pleated skirt (£1.75, Aldi.co.uk ) for the same price, and each come in sizes to fit ages four to twelve years. You’ll also find a classic pinafore (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk ) in grey or black depending on the school colours, and a grey jersey pinafore (£7.49, Aldi.co.uk ) featuring pretty bow detailing.

Pre-order from 3 July

Aldi back-to-school round neck t-shirt: £1.89, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMyfy_0gSBefz700

For PE basics, a round neck T-shirt (£1.89, Aldi.co.uk ) can be paired with a Lycra leggings 2-pack (£4.49, Aldi.co.uk ), alongside trainers in sizes ten to three (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk ) that are described by Aldi as being lightweight and durable.

Pre-order from 3 July

Aldi back-to-school premium lunch bag: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIQXx_0gSBefz700

Finally, on the school accessories front, there’s a premium lunch bag to shop, plus a matching premium backpack (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk ) featuring double zip openings and two-tiered storage. With four different designs to choose between, we think these look a lot like Smiggle dupes, minus the spenny price tag.

Pre-order from 3 July

