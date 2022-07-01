ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Neil Parish: MP who watched porn in the Commons ‘can’t believe’ Chris Pincher hasn’t had whip removed

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479vwX_0gSBeUE000

Disgraced ex-Tory MP Neil Parish said he “can’t believe” that his former colleague Christopher Pincher has not had the party whip withdrawn over groping allegations .

The former Tiverton and Honiton MP accused Tory leaders of holding double standards by allowing the former deputy chief whip to remain sitting for the party.

Mr Parish said that in his own misconduct scandal – back in April when he was revealed to have watched pornography in the Commons chamber – he lost the whip swiftly.

“The first thing they did to me, and I made a huge mistake, was they withdrew the whip. There cannot be double standards,” he said to LBC on Friday.

Mr Pincher resigned his role in the government whips’ office on Thursday evening after he was accused of groping two men while drunk. In a resignation letter to Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the Tory party’s private members’ club in London.

A cabinet minister suggested on Friday morning that Mr Pincher would soon have the whip removed over the claims but speculation whirled throughout the day as the party took no action.

Mr Parish, asked why he thought the whip had not been removed, said: “I can’t believe why they haven’t done it, because that was the first thing they did to me, even though I asked for it to be sorted out privately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SX1ST_0gSBeUE000

“I just feel it is double standards. But I suspect by this evening or tomorrow the whip will be withdrawn. I can’t believe they can treat us in such different ways.”

Asked if he felt he was treated badly by theTory party, he said: “I have accepted what happened and I made a big mistake and so up until now, yes I have.

“But I have to say to you on this occasion, then I am very upset.”

Mr Parish suggested Mr Pincher was protected from harsh treatment by the role he held in government.

“He may be deputy chief whip, he may have even been the man who removed the whip from me, so come on, let’s be fair,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4F0X_0gSBeUE000

After Mr Pincher resigned it came to light that he was appointed to his influential government role despite concerns about earlier behaviour. He quit the whips’ office under Theresa May in 2017 after a complaint over an unwanted pass at the former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.

He was reinstated months later and in February this year was made deputy chief whip under Mr Johnson after being part of a “save Boris” operation as the prime minister’s position was imperilled by the Partygate scandal.

Though Mr Johnson was reportedly advised against Mr Pincher’s appointment, Downing Street said the prime minister saw no reason to block it.

Asked about the groping allegations on Friday, No 10 said Mr Johnson thought the behaviour “unacceptable” but suggested he considered the matter closed after accepting Mr Pincher’s resignation .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Clearly, we’ve expected too much of Boris Johnson on the Chris Pincher scandal

Boris Johnson not aware of 'any substantiated complaints' against Pincher, Raab says. Where do they think it’s going to end, all this? What do they, by which I mean all of the other members of the government, think is going to be the outcome for them? Johnson is finished, they must know that. And yet, on they all go, day after day, week after week, publicly humiliating themselves in defence of a man who they must surely know would never, ever do the same for them, and from whom no good, now, is ever going to come?
U.K.
The Independent

Caroline Nokes reported Chris Pincher ‘for being drunk in afternoon’ day before ‘groping’

Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes has claimed that Chris Pincher was "drunk" at work in the afternoon before he is alleged to have groped two men at a private members' club, saying she reported the incident but "nothing" happened.Ms Nokes, chair of the women and equalities committee and MP for Romsey and Southampton North, made the claim last night as Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure over his decision to appoint Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip despite concerns about his conduct.Mr Pincher, the MP for Tamworth, was forced to resign on Thursday after being accused of drunkenly groping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘forgot’ misconduct complaint was upheld against Pincher, No 10 admits

Boris Johnson was aware that a misconduct complaint against Chris Pincher had been upheld when he promoted him to the whips’ office, Downing Street has admitted.But Mr Johnson’s spokesperson denied that No 10 lied when it claimed last week that the PM was unaware of “specific allegations” against Mr Pincher, insisting that he did not originally “recall” hearing of the complaint, in what was said to be “a brief conversation that took place around three years ago”.The admission comes after former Foreign Office permanent secretary Lord McDonald accused No 10 of “not telling the truth” about the allegations.In a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Pincher
Person
Neil Parish
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ex-BBC radio presenter stalked former colleagues and Jeremy Vine, court told

A former BBC Radio Leeds presenter launched a relentless nine-year campaign of stalking against eight victims, including ex-colleagues and TV presenter Jeremy Vine, a court has heard.Nottingham Crown Court was told that Alex Belfield repeatedly posted or sent mocking and abusive social media messages, videos and emails after his one-year contract was not renewed in 2011.Prosecutors allege that the 42-year-old caused serious alarm or distress to Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Mr Vine, former BBC Radio Leeds mid-morning show host Stephanie Hirst, and BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith.Opening the Crown’s case against Belfield, prosecutor John McGuinness QC said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctor, 85, who lied about his age admits killing woman with botched routine procedure

A doctor who previously lied about his age has admitted gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a woman in a botched routine procedure at a Greater Manchester hospital.Despite objections from the patient and her husband, 85-year-old Dr Isyaka Mamman attempted the “highly dangerous” procedure of taking a bone marrow sample from the woman’s sternum, after failing to obtain a sample from her hip in his first attempt.But he used the wrong biopsy needle, missed the bone and pierced her pericardium, the sac containing the heart, causing massive internal bleeding, Manchester Crown Court heard.Shahida Parveen, 48, a of three, lost...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

727K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy