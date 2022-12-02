Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – ’RRR‘ Makes First Appearance In Top 10 Charts as ’Banshees‘ and ’Tár’ Rise

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Dec. 2, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Picture

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, from left: Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, 2022. © Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : It looked all but over when India selected “Last Film Show” over “ RRR ” to represent the country for best international feature. However, with the film’s shocking win at New York Film Critics Circle for director S.S. Rajamouli, perhaps for the second year in a row, a small distributor, Variance Films, can overcome the seemingly impossible and land in the field of 10. After seeing Janus Films’ “Drive My Car” (2021) succeed, the hype around could be enough to voters’ eyes on it over the holiday break and give the action-drama-musical sensation a welcoming spot in the best picture category. It won’t be easy with this slate of contenders that includes multiple populist choices such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Glass Onion.”

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” may not be lighting up the box office at the moment. Still, in the latter’s case, the knives are out to unseat the personal drama as the seminal favorite in the Oscar season. Although Universal Pictures has been in a similar “Film Twitter over-reactionary backlash” before (i.e., “Green Book”), they’ve been able to overcome it.

In the meantime, McDonagh’s film has an edge as it also picks up steam in best actor for Colin Farrell and original screenplay.

Todd Field’s “Tár” from Focus Features took the top prize at the NYFCC announced on Dec. 2, winning two prizes for best film and best actress for Cate Blanchett. The drama could be gearing up to run the table with the critics’ awards this season, which will give hope to becoming the studio’s first best picture winner ever after near-misses with “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Belfast” (2021).

TÁR Cate Blanchett Credit: Florian Hoffmeister/Focus Features

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Distributor Producers 1 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 2 “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 3 “Tár” Focus Features Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 4 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 5 “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

6 “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 7 “The Woman King” Sony Pictures Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.



8 “Elvis” Warner Bros. Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. 9 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. 10 “RRR” Variance Films D.V.V. Danayya A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : “CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger (producers)

