Rare 'Dinosaur Bird' Patiently Awaits Mate to Save Their Species
The unique-looking shoebill is just one of 11 in the world currently in captivity, and there are only a few thousands left in the...www.newsweek.com
The unique-looking shoebill is just one of 11 in the world currently in captivity, and there are only a few thousands left in the...www.newsweek.com
they maybe scary looking but you have to admit they are pretty cute in those videos when they seem to acted pretty friendly. but still I rather not mess with them.
I recently went on a trip to NY and this bird looks just like the complete skeleton of a prehistoric duck at the American natural history museum... very cool.
There are only 11 they should be brought together for the species. Not kept on opposite sides of the world from eachother.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 55