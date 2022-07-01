ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare 'Dinosaur Bird' Patiently Awaits Mate to Save Their Species

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The unique-looking shoebill is just one of 11 in the world currently in captivity, and there are only a few thousands left in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 55

Okami Jubei
3d ago

they maybe scary looking but you have to admit they are pretty cute in those videos when they seem to acted pretty friendly. but still I rather not mess with them.

Reply(14)
24
TheOneYouLoveToHate
2d ago

I recently went on a trip to NY and this bird looks just like the complete skeleton of a prehistoric duck at the American natural history museum... very cool.

Reply
10
Andrewcovington0717
1d ago

There are only 11 they should be brought together for the species. Not kept on opposite sides of the world from eachother.

Reply
8
