Putin Seizes Control of Oil Project Amid Reports of Economic Turmoil
Multinational oil corporation Shell is currently invested in the venture, as are Japanese companies Mitsui and...www.newsweek.com
Multinational oil corporation Shell is currently invested in the venture, as are Japanese companies Mitsui and...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0