ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

More than half a billion pounds in public money paid to rogue housing providers in just one city

By Simon Murphy and May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUhLb_0gSBeIsW00

More than half a billion pounds in public money has been paid to rogue housing providers in the country’s largest local authority in the space of just four years, it can be revealed.

An investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy has found that, since 2018-19, £555.1m in housing benefit has been handed out in Birmingham to 18 providers of “exempt accommodation ” that have been named and shamed by the regulator.

Concerns have been raised that, while the providers are not-for-profit, bosses are able to exploit a loophole in regulations in order to cash in.

In Birmingham, the biggest provider, Reliance Social Housing – which is chaired by a former junior-school headteacher and was paid nearly £90.1m in 2021-22 – was warned by the Regulator of Social Housing that it had not received assurances that the arrangements entered into by the community interest company were “not inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties”.

The figures, obtained from Birmingham City Council, include funds paid to providers who were subject to judgements or notices by the Regulator of Social Housing, for “general needs” as well as for supported exempt accommodation. The council did not provide a breakdown of what proportion of the funds was paid for each.

The exemption means that the supported accommodation – which houses women fleeing domestic violence, care leavers, homeless people, those with substance abuse issues and prison leavers – does not have to abide by a cap on housing benefit, allowing providers to pocket higher rates.

Reliance Social Housing has been paid £161.1m in housing benefit in Birmingham in just four years. In 2018-19, it received £2.3m, rising to nearly £90.1m in 2021-22.

The company – which is chaired by Mohammed Sajjid Sarwar, whose facebook page shows him posing with a BMW motorcycle – was subject to a regulatory notice by the social housing watchdog, published in October last year, which detailed how the provider “transfers a very significant amount of the rent and service charge income it receives to third-party managing agents on an ongoing basis”.

It added: “Evidence we have received from Reliance demonstrates a weak contracting environment, and the regulator does not have assurance Reliance has effective systems in place to give it sufficient oversight of these payments.” In a withering assessment, the watchdog judged that Reliance “does not adequately reconcile and monitor the payments made to third parties with evidence that the services are being provided to its tenants”, adding: “As a result, there is a risk of third-party managing agents not providing the services being claimed, or that services and housing management practices are inappropriate.”

The notice warned: “The regulator has not received sufficient assurance that the arrangements entered into by Reliance are not inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties, or that taxpayers’ interests and the reputation of the sector are being safeguarded.”

Reliance Social Housing said: “Reliance Social Housing has implemented a robust action plan to ensure it is fulfilling strategic objectives and regulatory compliance to the satisfaction of the Regulator for Social Housing.

“We are actively engaging with the regulator and working in an open and transparent dialogue dating back to November last year. During this period, we have provided them with evidence detailing our governance, procedures and operations.

“We are also working with Birmingham City Council’s exempt accommodation team, which includes West Midlands Police, to ensure the quality of service and support is meeting the required standards.

“We will continue to work with the regulator and Birmingham City Council to ensure they are fully aware of the high standards we hold ourselves to.”

Another provider, Sustain (UK) Ltd, was handed a regulatory judgement in 2019 which stated: “The regulator has concluded on the basis of reactive engagement that Sustain does not meet our governance requirements.” Since 2018-19, it has received £87.5m in housing benefit in Birmingham. Sustain did not provide a statement.

Birmingham City Council said in a statement that “the amount paid out in housing benefit (HB) reflects the size of the sector in Birmingham and the rules and caveats under which we have to operate as a local authority. The rules around awarding HB are separate from those of the Regulator of Social Housing in terms of making payments to landlords on behalf of their tenants.

“A housing provider may be under investigation or sanction from the regulator, but whilst it remains a registered social landlord, HB can continue to be awarded providing the tenant is entitled to benefit. Individual housing benefit claims are paid on behalf of the Department of Work and Pensions under housing benefit legislation. In most cases the payments are made directly by the council to the landlord on behalf of the citizen.

“These cover housing related costs only. The citizens are entitled to these payments through legislation. They are payments to individuals on low incomes in need of care and support, the landlord receiving the housing benefit on the tenant’s behalf.”

A government spokesperson said: “It is appalling that rogue landlords are exploiting the supported housing system to profit from housing vulnerable people who need help to live independently.

“That’s why we recently announced our intention to bring forward new laws as soon as possible, to crack down on rogue landlords, protect vulnerable residents, and give councils stronger powers to intervene.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bank of America worker, 42, who faked terminal cancer in £1.8m insurance scam and blew the money on cars, property, and private education for his children is jailed for six years

A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Tenants to get new rights to challenge ‘unscrupulous landlords’ on rent hikes and shoddy homes

Tenants will gain new rights to challenge “unscrupulous landlords” who ramp up rents or force them to live in shoddy homes, through fresh legislation.The Renters Reform Bill will also stop them from being locked into fixed-term tenancies and – after a three-year delay – end the scandal of no-fault evictions, ministers say.It is being hailed by Shelter, the housing charity, as a “gamechanger for England’s 11 million private renters”, after years of inaction by successive governments.“For the first time in a long time, tenants will be able to stand up to bad behaviour instead of living in fear,” said Polly...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Benefit#Birmingham City Council#Uk#Reliance Social Housing
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needed a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between the UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings of the English Channel. A substantial amount of...
WORLD
Engadget

We’re heading for a messy, and expensive, breakup with natural gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a number of fault lines already present within the global energy supply chain. This is especially true in Europe, where many countries were reliant on the superstate's natural resources, and are now hastily looking to cut ties before the supply is shut off. This has revealed the fragility of Europe’s energy market, and caused it to drive up demand and prices for consumers all over the globe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Beautiful Gwynedd beaches fail to entice one job applicant

Owners of dogs using beach no-go areas are escaping fines because two new council warden jobs have failed to attract a sniff of interest. Gwynedd councillors heard not one application had been received for the roles which would include patrolling some of its "beautiful" beaches. No fines have been issued...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Brighton will become first UK city to take action against second homeowners and holiday lets after wave of pandemic buyers pushed average property prices above £500,000

Brighton will become the first city in the UK to take action against second homeowners and holiday lets after a wave of buyers during the coronavirus pandemic pushed house prices to over £500,000. Councillors have voted to ask officials to draw up proposals which will ban new-build second homes...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

GMB Union officer says airline worker was 'dragged over counter by customer'

National Officer of the GMB Union, Nadine Houghton, told Sky News that on Monday (June 27th) an airline worker in Birmingham airport was 'dragged' over the counter by a disgruntled customer. She also revealed that staff have received homophobic abuse and been spat at by angry travellers. Airports across the country have faced staff shortages, which have led to airlines cancelling flights, excessive amounts of lost luggage and frustrated passengers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy