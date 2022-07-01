ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah commits to Liverpool with new three-year deal

By Carl Markham
The Independent
 4 days ago

Mohamed Salah is confident he can win more trophies with Liverpool after bringing an end to his long-running contract saga by signing a new three-year deal.

The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season.

There had been a stumbling block over the 30-year-old’s wage demands but a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still currently on holiday, and came to an agreement which makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

“I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards).

“Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies (the Premier League and the Champions League).

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

“We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

I think we have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again. I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies

Mohamed Salah's trophy pledge

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the club since arriving in 2017 and has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League , Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during that time.

He has delivered on his promise to bring silverware to Anfield and the Egyptian, who celebrated his 30th birthday a fortnight ago, wants that to continue.

“My message (to the fans) is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies,” he said.

“As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again (together).

“If I look back to that time when I came (here), the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come (here) to win trophies.

“I think we have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again.

“We won so many things together. We had some disappointments, but this is football.

“I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”

