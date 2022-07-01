ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?

Cheapism found some of the best roadside restaurants around the country, and one is right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."

So which eatery was named one of the best roadside restaurants in the U.S.?

Hugh-Baby's

Located in Nashville, Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop "throws back to a time when things were as simple as they could be... when even the smallest things were well-made with deliberate attention and care, according to its website . Hugh-Baby's has three locations around Nashville. Find your closest location or check out the menu at the website.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"The latest concept from acclaimed pitmaster Pat Martin, Hugh-Baby's is a fast-food burger and barbecue shop that aims to offer a simple yet delicious menu. The restaurant prides itself on quality, hand-prepared items: The beef is ground onside, the fries are hand-cut, and the milkshakes hand-spun daily. On Fridays you will find Hugh-Baby's serving its famous Slugburger, a deep-fried creation made of ground pork and soy meal and served with pickles, chopped onions, and mustard. The West Nashville location is just off Interstate 40."

Check out the list here to see Cheapism 's picks for the best roadside restaurants in America.

