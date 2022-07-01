South Florida Teen Scores Perfect 1600 On College Entrance Exam

Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida teen looks to be ready for success in college and beyond.

An incoming senior at Palm Beach County's Suncoast Community High School has done something less than one percent of students do...he scored a perfect 16-hundred on his SAT.

Justin Ricketts says the night before he took the test, he reviewed some geometry skills that he expected to be on the SAT, along with some writing skills.

He's been a straight-A student throughout high school and says his parents played a big part in that.

The teen is currently taking part in a summer program at MIT in Massachusetts, which accepts just 80 students from around the world to conduct research on neuroscience.

MIT is one of the colleges he is considering attending after his final year at Suncoast in Riviera Beach.

