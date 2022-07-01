ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Teen Scores Perfect 1600 On College Entrance Exam

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml9Rn_0gSBdkQx00
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida teen looks to be ready for success in college and beyond.

An incoming senior at Palm Beach County's Suncoast Community High School has done something less than one percent of students do...he scored a perfect 16-hundred on his SAT.

Justin Ricketts says the night before he took the test, he reviewed some geometry skills that he expected to be on the SAT, along with some writing skills.

He's been a straight-A student throughout high school and says his parents played a big part in that.

The teen is currently taking part in a summer program at MIT in Massachusetts, which accepts just 80 students from around the world to conduct research on neuroscience.

MIT is one of the colleges he is considering attending after his final year at Suncoast in Riviera Beach.

Click Here to read more about Justin.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Travelers at South Florida Airports Avoid Most July 4 Travel Headaches

The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Riviera Beach, FL
Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
City
Riviera Beach, FL
fox4now.com

Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own

The 12 jurors chosen this past week to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is executed will be exposed to horrific images and emotional testimony, but must deal with any mental anguish alone. The jurors and their alternates will tour the bloodstained building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
PARKLAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Ricketts
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Palm Beach County student get perfect score on SAT

17-year-old Justin Ricketts scored a perfect 1600 on his Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). For those keeping score at home, that’s a perfect 800 in both the math and the reading/writing portions of the exam. Ricketts will be a senior this coming year at Suncoast Community High School. He was...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 newcomers challenge longtime school board member to represent W. Boynton, Delray Beach

Three newcomers are seeking to unseat an 11-year member of the Palm Beach County School Board who represents suburban Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Karen Brill, a longtime advocate for students with disabilities and Holocaust education programs, is facing challenges from Connor Frontera, Bailey K. Lashells and Kristen Marie Stevenson, candidates who built their campaigns on parental rights and the growing movement to weed out health mandates and certain lessons or conversations from schools.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox4now.com

Doctors warn of COVID-19 booster shot fatigue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lensey Ackerman got her primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she became eligible, in part because she works closely with senior citizens in an assisted living facility. "For me, it was easy. I'm getting it," Ackerman said. "I wanted that protection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Entrance Exam#Mit#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another Kings Point resident can claim part time dual residence with the Palm Beach County Jail. Pamela Egan of 573 Normandy L in Kings Point was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department in the early morning hours of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy