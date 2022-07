From Botox to infusions, aestheticians have plenty of tools to help fight the signs of aging… but with so many options, how to choose? That’s where Cira Monnig comes in. Nurse Practitioner and owner of Grace Medical Aesthetics by Cira in Osage Beach, Cira’s depth of knowledge and care helps her guide clients into the right treatments.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO