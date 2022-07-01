ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MASTERS CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
thecountrycook.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Masters Chicken Salad Sandwich from Intentional Hospitality. Our other featured recipes include: Stain Glass Fruit Salad by Cooking...

www.thecountrycook.net

Comments / 2

thepioneerwoman.com

Beef Kebab Marinade

At the height of grilling season, beef kebabs are one of the most fun dishes on the menu. Grilled steak dinners with vegetables are great on their own, but put them on a stick and it's time to party! The secret to a perfect beef kebab is a great homemade marinade, and we've got one for you. Made with fridge and pantry staples, it's easy to whisk up in mere minutes, but tastes like it took all day. New to marinating? Here's a quick 101 on how to marinate and grill kebabs like a pro.
fitfoodiefinds.com

The Best Homemade Burgers

These super moist and juicy homemade burgers truly are the best! Pan fry or grill these burgers and enjoy with our burger sauce and caramelized onions. We’re not calling these the best homemade burgers for nothing! They truly are the juiciest and most flavorful beef burgers we’ve ever made. I know you’ll enjoy them as much as we do!
The Daily South

Perfect Pie Crust

You're only 25 minutes of hands-on time away from flaky, buttery pie crust that will make you question why you ever bought pre-made crusts. We promise. In this Perfect Pie Crust recipe, you can choose to work with a food processor to cut fat into the mixture faster or opt to work it out by hand. The fun begins once you've preheated the oven and floured your pie plate. Add your own personal touch to this homemade pie crust by shaping and crimping the dough.
princesspinkygirl.com

Chocolate Mug Cake

This easy Chocolate Mug Cake recipe is the fastest way to make a fudgy cake for one that cooks in the microwave in just minutes. With just a few simple ingredients, no eggs, and minimal effort, you can indulge in a double dose of chocolate in a perfectly portioned, single-serving-sized snack.
thepioneerwoman.com

Tropical Fruit Galette

No need to pack a suitcase! This tropical fruit galette is like a little slice of vacation! Easier than a traditional pie recipe, this rustic galette is made by sandwiching two store-bought pie-crusts together, but not before adding a secret layer of chopped coconut flakes and macadamia nuts! Topped with sweet mango, pineapple, and kiwi and drizzled with a coconut-lime glaze, this super-easy summer dessert is a tropical delight!
Food Network

Best Oil for Frying

Dana is a host, chef and sommelier. Are you overwhelmed by the large array of oils lining grocery store shelves? Since when does oil come from avocados anyway? When deep frying at home, proper oil selection can make or break the success of your dish. You want to make sure you get it right, and we’re here for you. Read on to learn the distinctions between various types of oil and what makes the ideal frying oil.
TODAY.com

Forget cocktails: Cool down with Alejandra Ramos' boozy ice pops this summer

Alejandra Ramos, host of "The Great American Recipe," is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to cocktail recipes in easy-to-enjoy popsicle form. She shows us how to make frozen Dirty Shirley pops, mango-margarita ice pops and bourbon-peach pie ice pops — including her top tips for making the best boozy frozen treats.
recipesgram.com

Super Soft Chocolate Yogurt Cake

This chocolate yogurt cake is really delicious! The combination of chocolate and yogurt makes this cake the perfect moist cake that you will love! Takes just 15 minutes to make and around 25 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the chocolate yogurt cake:. 150 grams’...
thepioneerwoman.com

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

It's not a party until this dill pickle pasta salad shows up! Pickle lovers, rejoice—this flavor-packed side dish is everything you love about the best pasta salads, with a tangy, pickle-packed twist. It's the perfect partner for a barbecue sandwich or Ree Drummond's Sweet and Smoky Ribs!. What's in...
princesspinkygirl.com

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake

This Boozy Strawberry Milkshake is the best way to blend 4 basic ingredients into an adult alcoholic beverage in 5 minutes! This easy-to-make recipe simply combines ice cream, fresh fruit, vodka, and cream into a sophisticated sweet sip for summer. Easy Boozy Strawberry Milkshake. Our strawberries and cream alcohol milkshake...
The Kitchn

The $5 Meat Department Find I Rely on All Summer Long

When it comes to serving my family a protein-packed dinner, I often rely on chicken breasts and pork tenderloins. They’re quick-cooking and sure to please. My only compliant, during the summertime, is that both options do require a decent amount of creativity on my part. It’s on me to add the flavor and the fun — and sometimes, that’s just too much effort. So during these warmer months, I like to look elsewhere while I’m in the meat department. More specifically, at the selection of fresh sausage links.
Mashed

Arby's Returning Limited-Time Shake Flavor Has Twitter Excited

With the return of summer comes the return of summer desserts and the people that flock to them. Citing a 2016 report by Technomic, Mondelēz International (the name behind such brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and Honey Maid) claimed that close to half of consumers (43%) respond to hotter weather by opting for frozen beverages (via Let's Chat Snacks). If so, that could help explain why so many spots shake up their shakes when Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat.
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Ina Garten Uses In Her Mac And Cheese

There's something so comforting about eating a hot bowl of gooey macaroni and cheese. Maybe it's the creamy texture or how it transports us back to childhood. Either way, there's nothing quite like it. Whether you enjoy just a plain version or something more decadent, such as lobster macaroni cheese, there's something for everyone.
princesspinkygirl.com

Apple Pie Tacos

Apple Pie Tacos are a tasty twist on the classic apple pie recipe and turns a traditional Mexican meal into a hand-held dessert meant for after dinner. This cinnamon sugar-coated tortilla loaded with apple pie filling from a can is ready in under 20 minutes using only 6 simple ingredients.
The Independent

Fool your guests with these impressively easy baking recipes

When I make a vegan bake, I don’t want to compromise on flavour or texture, and these cookies are a lovely example of that,” explains Chetna Makan.“The delicate flavour of cardamom and the richness of dark chocolate and pistachios means these are a riot in every mouthful.”Chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookie Makes: 20Ingredients:120g vegan butter, softened170g light, soft, brown sugarPinch of fine sea salt275g plain flour1½ tsp ground cardamom1 tsp baking powder½ tsp bicarbonate of soda70ml almond milk300g vegan dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped60g pistachios, finely choppedMethod1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Line two baking sheets...
thecountrycook.net

Greek Layered Dip (+Video)

This Greek Layered Dip has layers of hummus, tzaziki, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes and green onions. Dip in a pita chip and enjoy!. I took inspiration from my favorite flavors and decided to make a Greek-inspired dip. This is similar to those popular seven layer dips except this has yummy Mediterranean flavors like tzatziki (which is just Greek yogurt with cucumbers and seasonings), Kalamata olives and tangy Feta cheese.
The Kitchn

Mixed Berry Shortcake Trifle

A trifle is an impressive dessert. It’s made up of layers and layers of decadence and is often bursting with fruit. Made for a crowd, this simple dessert acts as a centerpiece all on its own. This one marries two classics into one refreshing and festive summer dessert. The classic components of a berry shortcake: juicy berries, tender biscuits, and fluffy whipped cream all layered in a dish, trifle-style.
Apartment Therapy

Watch One Pyrex Collector Remove Old Scuff Marks Like Magic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pyrex is an American kitchen classic, but as with all kitchen classics — especially ones that have been in the family for generations — there will be scuff marks, scratches, and all sorts of damage. A simple hack, however, promises to make your decades-old Pyrex look brand new.
Comments / 0

Community Policy