Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has said it was a “mistake” to refer to Chandler’s trans parent as “his father”. In a forthcoming interview with the BBC, Kauffman has said it was a “mistake” to misgender the character of Chandler’s (played by Matthew Perry) trans parent Helena (played by Kathleen Turner), Variety reported. During The Conversation on the BBC World Service, Kauffman said: “Pronouns were not yet something that I understood. So we didn’t refer to that character as ‘she’. That was a mistake.”Earlier this week, the 65-year-old screenwriter and TV producer apologised for the lack of diversity on the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 52 MINUTES AGO