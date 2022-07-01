ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Girls basketball: Verona’s Paige Lambe commits to St. Cloud State

By Jack Miller Sports reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerona senior Paige Lambe has announced her commitment to play women’s basketball at Division II St. Cloud...

