Girls basketball: Verona’s Paige Lambe commits to St. Cloud State

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.

