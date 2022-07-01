ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Keep Pearland Safe!

pearland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendly reminder: opened packages of fireworks are illegal to use and possess within the City of Pearland and the City's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Each...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New accusations against Pearland attorney charged with theft

PEARLAND – David Pattie has been upset with Pearland Attorney Gregory Rincon for some time now. “He took $115,000 from me back in October,” Pattie told KPRC 2 Investigates. The money was a settlement for an injury case. Pattie hired Rincon to represent him. A judgment was won,...
PEARLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City#Pearland Fire Department
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
Click2Houston.com

Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Texas police ask public for assistance on identity of theft suspect

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are asking for assistance in the identity of a theft suspect. Police said the depicted individual entered a Crunch Fitness and purchased a guest pass under a fake name. Police say that same day, a gym member reported his locker was broken into and was missing his property, including a credit card on June 16.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Q92

Take a Look at Terrifying Houston Carjacking Caught on Camera

A woman escaped what could have easily been an even more violent carjacking in Houston. Survalience footage shows a dark blue Chevy Camero swiftly pulling into a gas station. The Camero drives up to a pump and promptly stops behind a UPS truck. Two unidentified males hop out of the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy