Outdoor yoga returns to the Detroit Zoo

Twerk x Tequila returned to Detroit as it made its way across the country, from New Orleans to New York to Chicago. Previously held at El Club, founder Lauren McGrier's event, hosted on Saturday at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, is a celebration of women's empowerment and the spiritual history of twerking itself. Hundreds gathered as MC and rapper Lana LaDonna hosted the party with music provided by DJ Killa Squid, DJ Muva Mars, and Venus x FlyyTrap.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO