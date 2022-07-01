Outdoor yoga returns to the Detroit Zoo

Detroit — With the eastern part of the Detroit Riverwalk nearly done, its developer is casting its eyes westward. Work on the western section broke ground in May. What once was a mishmash of gravel piles and abandoned buildings is now a place for 5K races and playground dates.
In 1980, Wayne celebrated its first ever Chicken Show, sparking decades of community involvement, new ideas and fun events. 42 years later, the 2022 Wayne Chicken Show comes to fruition once again July 8-10. This year's theme, “Chicken's Guide to the Galaxy. The Meaning of Life, the Universe and Egg-rything,"...
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the nation reels from the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois Monday, cities across metro Detroit are continuing their July 4th celebrations with heavy hearts and a heightened sense of alert. From Clawson to Northville, it’s been a day full of activity in metro Detroit....
CLAWSON, MI (WXYZ) — Clawson's popular fireworks show is back after being canceled for the past two years. City leaders say they were playing it safe during the pandemic, but believe this year, people feel more comfortable celebrating in large groups. "Everybody is just looking forward to a little...
On Friday July 1st Detroit’s own Grammy nominated saxophonist Randy Scott will kick off the John E Lawrence Jazz concert series. The free series happens every Friday through September 2nd and features nationally known Jazz artists. It happens from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ford Lake Park in Ypsilanti.
As square pies go, Michigan & Trumbull Pizza on Elizabeth in Detroit's Corktown is worth the trip. As part of Detroit Digest's new show, "Slice," Allan Lengel and Cye Cureton check out a cheese pizza and the "Farnsworth Funghi," made of mozzarella, whipped goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, arugula and garlic oil.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Amazon to Google and Starbucks, workers at more and more major companies are seeking union representation, some more successfully than others. After workers at Buffalo Starbucks locations voted to unionize back in December of 2021, a wave of union interest spread here in Michigan and around the country.
Amazon Fresh is poised to enter Michigan and shake up the grocery industry with stores announced in Troy and Grand Blanc, and others confirmed in Shelby Township and Rochester Hills. As an online and physical grocery store, online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. says it offers customers convenience through in-store shopping,...
Twerk x Tequila returned to Detroit as it made its way across the country, from New Orleans to New York to Chicago. Previously held at El Club, founder Lauren McGrier's event, hosted on Saturday at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, is a celebration of women's empowerment and the spiritual history of twerking itself. Hundreds gathered as MC and rapper Lana LaDonna hosted the party with music provided by DJ Killa Squid, DJ Muva Mars, and Venus x FlyyTrap.
(WXYZ) — Today: Rain and few storms this morning. Then a hot, muggy, and brighter afternoon with a high of 89°. It could feel as hot as 96°. Another round of storms will be possible at night. W 10-15 mph. Tonight: Chance of storms south of Ann...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parking won't be an issue next time you visit Belle Isle Park, thanks to free shuttles. The Michigan Department of Transportation contracted with Detroit Bus Company to add free shuttle service four days a week. From noon until 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, park at the...
(WXYZ) — When Micah Allison started feeling off, as a daycare worker, she said she didn’t think much of it. "I was just drained at work every day. Like, I was just tired," she said. But then, at 19, came a diagnosis she never expected. "She's like, 'well,...
Livonia — For Raymond Felton Gray, freedom is about painting from dark to light. The 70-year-old artist said not all parts of the canvas are equal. They must tell a story through contrasting colors, he said. Freedom is a common metaphor in Gray's acrylic work after he was released...
Detroit — An ice cream parlor's social media post promising "we will not serve anyone wearing body armor" has infuriated Detroit cops, who plan to protest the store next week. The since-deleted post Thursday on the Cold Truth Soft Serve's Instagram page said: "We can tolerate the parking however...
Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
WASHTENAW COUNTY – An indoor saltwater pool, vaulted ceilings and rolling hills are the highlights of a spacious 14,000-square-foot estate in between Ann Arbor and Saline. The home at 3929 Pleasant Lake Road, built in 2001, offers sweeping views of its 10-acre property. Seven bedrooms and seven full and two half baths can be found on the three-level estate. The heated saltwater pool is housed in its own separate wing lined with French doors and featuring an automatic childproof cover and separate full bath and changing room.
Nearly 300 people in Wayne County that was placed in a hotel room with funds from Michigan Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) might soon be kicked out, reported by Bridge Detroit. CERA funds have ran dry and residents that were placed during the pandemic have a deadline to vacate, and may be evicted.
Detroit residents and advocates have been showing up to city council meetings regularly to talk about evictions. Advocates are calling for more low-income housing, with homes available for $500 a month or less. Some evicted tenants have been living in hotels paid for by COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funding...
