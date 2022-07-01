Fire damages Cortland apartment building

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Crews used water from the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to put out flames at Ferrara Lumber in Seneca Falls that erupted around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Benjamin Hackney said he was working across the street and saw the flames break out. 'I came outside and there were flames everywhere,' Hackney said.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO