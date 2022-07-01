ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Fire damages Cortland apartment building

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Cortland. The...

whcuradio.com

Romesentinel.com

Man hospitalized after Augusta crash

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Fire at Ferrara Lumber store in Seneca Falls under investigation

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Crews used water from the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to put out flames at Ferrara Lumber in Seneca Falls that erupted around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Benjamin Hackney said he was working across the street and saw the flames break out. 'I came outside and there were flames everywhere,' Hackney said.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
Romesentinel.com

Quick knockdown saves home after grill fire in Rome

ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Salina man charged after firing handgun during dispute

Salina, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old Salina man is in jail after firing a stolen handgun into the air during an argument with his roommate, according to Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and state police were called to 106 Garden City Drive, apartment 3-C, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday for a...
SALINA, NY
localsyr.com

Arrest issued in the Town of Salina for incident on July 3

SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Wanted Ithaca man arrested for stealing vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

20 Years Since the First Death of a Broome Sheriff’s Deputy in the Line of Duty

July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested after Incident in Seneca Falls

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Patrick Crawford Saturday around 10:30p. Crawford is alleged to have subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact after consuming alcohol in a public parking lot. During the investigation by police, Crawford physically resisted being detained.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police arrests, June 23 to June 28

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
ONEIDA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida heroes receive Carnegie Medal for 2021 rescue

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida residents Andy Parent and Roger Combs received an international award for a local act of courage. They are two of 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for the second quarter of 2022. The medal is provided through the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and is North...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY

