Fire damages Cortland apartment building

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Crews used water from the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to put out flames at Ferrara Lumber in Seneca Falls that erupted around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Benjamin Hackney said he was working across the street and saw the flames break out. 'I came outside and there were flames everywhere,' Hackney said.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The busy streets of Watkins Glen were interrupted by sirens Sunday morning as fire trucks raced to a structure fire on state Route 14. The fire broke out at the Chieftain Motel on SR 14 sometime after 11 a.m. According to the fire chief at the scene, they reported to […]
ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
LIVERPOOL, NY — A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a house fire broke out in Liverpool. First calls for the fire on Constitution Lane came in just before 1 a.m. and fire officials said the fire was contained to just the garage. Fire officials...
The Camillus Police Department says they recovered more than $6,000 in illegal fireworks over the weekend. Thanks to a tip from the public multiple law enforcement agencies around Camillus were able to work together and seize $6,000 in fireworks. “Thank you to the tipster and our partners in the NYS...
Major portions of Seneca Falls were left without power late-Sunday over the Fourth of July weekend after a fire raged through Ferrara Lumber on Bayard Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m., according to first responders at the scene. The fire reportedly began on the eastern half of the...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
Salina, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old Salina man is in jail after firing a stolen handgun into the air during an argument with his roommate, according to Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and state police were called to 106 Garden City Drive, apartment 3-C, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday for a...
SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man in Mattydale Sunday afternoon after they say a dispute with his 57-year-old roommate over an unclean apartment led to him firing a handgun. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive around...
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Patrick Crawford Saturday around 10:30p. Crawford is alleged to have subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact after consuming alcohol in a public parking lot. During the investigation by police, Crawford physically resisted being detained.
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida residents Andy Parent and Roger Combs received an international award for a local act of courage. They are two of 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for the second quarter of 2022. The medal is provided through the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and is North...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
Comments / 0