Pearland, TX

City of Pearland Facility Closures

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn observance of the Fourth of July holiday, City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th. The Recreation Center...

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
July 4th Celebration and Street Fest

**UPDATE: Due to current drought conditions, the fireworks show has been canceled to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. The Street Fest will begin as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Business Highway 249, past Kroger at 14060 FM 2920, Tomball, TX, 77377.**. Bring your family to the explosive...
TOMBALL, TX
Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend DA announces ‘no refusal’ weekend for July 4th holiday

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend County will be in a “no refusal” mode for this Fourth of July weekend, meaning that extra precautions will be taken for those driving under the influence. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement in the...
Development begins on new Fort Bend community

Starwood Land, a nationwide developer of residential master-planned communities, has entered the development phase for Starbridge, a 933-acre community in Fort Bend County that will include more than 2,000 homes. Land Tejas, Starwood Land’s newly acquired partner, will lead development activities, according to a press release. The first phase...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
Keep Pearland Safe!

Friendly reminder: opened packages of fireworks are illegal to use and possess within the City of Pearland and the City's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Each year, fireworks start tens of thousands of fires and send thousands of individuals to the hospital, so please, do your part in keeping Pearland safe. Pearland Fire...
PEARLAND, TX
Thefts of Catalytic Converters Causes Council To Take Action

Serious “big city” problem is now also becoming a major problem in Alvin. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters, a part of the muffler system, from vehicles in a very short amount of time, usually within a few minutes. The converters are welded to exhaust pipes under cars, vans...
FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
CYPRESS, TX
Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
Declaration Church under development on Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring

Declaration Church will be located on 86 acres off Riley Fuzzel Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Predevelopment has started on Declaration Church’s new building on Riley Fuzzel Road. According to Joe McShane, director of business and projects for the church, Declaration Church is developing a total of 86 acres, with 11 acres reserved for commercial development.
SPRING, TX

