ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fallen officer’s son sworn in 8 years after father’s death

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jack Royer
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNNWo_0gSBZUKN00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Officer Andrew Kondek was sworn in Thursday as an officer for the Tampa International Airport Police Department, eight years after his police officer father was killed in the line of duty.

“It’s kind of like a double-edged sword,” Kondek said. “Happy to be here, but it’s also, memories, stuff like that.”

Kondek added he was thinking about his father.

His dad, Charlie Kondek, was killed in the line of duty as a Tarpon Springs Police Officer on Dec. 21, 2014, while responding to a noise complaint.

Texas love triangle murder suspect arrested in Costa Rica

“His dad should have been here pinning the badge on,” Tarpon Springs Chief of Police Jeff Young said. “He was here with you, your mom, and he’s looking down on you every day with pride, just like we all are at the Tarpon Springs Police Department. We love you.”

Just three years ago, Kondek was awarded a scholarship from the Tampa Bay Police Chief’s Association to attend the academy. Coincidentally, the chief who gave him the check was the same one who swore him into the force today.

“I presented him that scholarship check for him to go, and I never thought that he would come back and work here,” Tampa International Airport Police Chief Charlie Vazquez said. “I made sure we got him. It was an honor for me to sign off on his packet.”

The Tampa airport’s police force is made up of 82 sworn officers and other support staff, protecting the people who travel through the busy airport each day.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

For Kondek, it was a bittersweet day beginning his law enforcement career with the memory of his father on his mind.

“Learning things about my dad and stuff like that, and how he was always trying to be there for everybody, between that and the academy and everything else, I feel like I kind of got a head start on this law enforcement career,” Kondek said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Throwing Hot Dog at Central Florida Police Officer

Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wbtw.com

Police: Florida man batters officer with hot dog

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he threw a hot dog at an officer who was warning him about violating a city ordinance, arrest documents said. Officers said Jason Stoll, 47, of New Port Richey ignored the warnings and...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tarpon Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
WFLA

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

24-year-old man dead following Lakeland apartment shooting, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend. Around 4:47 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Big Oaks Apartments, located on Big Oaks Drive, after receiving a report about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside one of the units with a gunshot wound.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tampa Airport#Airport Police#Costa Rica
fox4now.com

Fireworks suspected in Sarasota, Hillsborough County fires

A late-night house fire caused by fireworks destroyed a home in Fishhawk, according to fire rescue officials, and fireworks are also suspected in another house fire in Sarasota County. In Hillsborough County, firefighters said a rapidly-spreading garage fire destroyed a home in Fishhawk. Firefighters were called to the home around...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lakeland man collides with WWII statue

A Lakeland man is in critical condition after he hit a curb, street sign and World War II memorial statue in Starke on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lakeland man driving a sedan northbound on US 301 at South Walnut Street around 10:45 p.m. failed to stay in his lane where he collided with a curb, a street sign and a World War II memorial statue.
LAKELAND, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy