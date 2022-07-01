ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

By Sarah Tate
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjWEu_0gSBZQnT00
Photo: Getty Images

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?

Cheapism found some of the best roadside restaurants around the country, and one is right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."

So which eatery was named one of the best roadside restaurants in the U.S.?

Hugh-Baby's

Located in Nashville, Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop "throws back to a time when things were as simple as they could be... when even the smallest things were well-made with deliberate attention and care, according to its website . Hugh-Baby's has three locations around Nashville. Find your closest location or check out the menu at the website.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"The latest concept from acclaimed pitmaster Pat Martin, Hugh-Baby's is a fast-food burger and barbecue shop that aims to offer a simple yet delicious menu. The restaurant prides itself on quality, hand-prepared items: The beef is ground onside, the fries are hand-cut, and the milkshakes hand-spun daily. On Fridays you will find Hugh-Baby's serving its famous Slugburger, a deep-fried creation made of ground pork and soy meal and served with pickles, chopped onions, and mustard. The West Nashville location is just off Interstate 40."

Check out the list here to see Cheapism 's picks for the best roadside restaurants in America.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashville Hot Chicken Festival goers battle hot temps, chicken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hot dogs are on the minds of many every Fourth of July, Nashville is focused on a different food: hot chicken. Whether it’s the greasy goodness or the lines of people, both are frying at the Nashville Hot Chicken Festival. “The sweat that comes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Tennessee Tribune

American Baptist Receives Contribution from Nashville Airport Authority

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College recently received $15,000 from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) 2022 Charity Golf Tournament. The gift was presented at the 2022 Commencement Ceremony, which added to the joy of the event for the graduates and their families. “We were thrilled to support...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Martin
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky

Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.
visitfranklin.com

8 Southern Comfort Food Spots for an Authentic Franklin Experience

Memphis put pulled pork on the map. Nashville pioneered hot chicken and the “meat and three” plate lunch. Mills that ground the grain that made biscuits and cornbread household food items were located here in Middle Tennessee. These are the staples of what the world knows today as Southern cuisine.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Fast Food Chain#United States#Food Drink#Tennessee Eatery Named
localmemphis.com

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Monday evening news update from WSMV4

Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. Former Titans great Eddie George talks to WSMV4 about attending tonight's July 4 celebration in downtown Nashville. Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end. Updated: 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

Pickleball Fest held in Nashville

Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
553
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy