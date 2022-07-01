ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces Medals of Freedom for Simone Biles, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz7JV_0gSBZKkL00

( The Hill ) – Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) are among those who will be awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Biden.

Seventeen people in total will be recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country’s highest civilian honor — at a ceremony next Thursday at the White House.

The medal is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said Friday in announcing this year’s recipients.

In addition to “Fences” star Washington, Olympic athletes Biles and Rapinoe, and gun reform advocate Giffords, Biden will posthumously award the medal to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died in 2018 of brain cancer, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who died last year.

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

Also among those being honored: former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), Sisters of Social Service member Simone Campbell, former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta García, former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Alexander Karloutsos, Gold Star father Khizr Khan, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, brigadier general Wilma Vaught and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Previous Medal of Freedom winners included such famed figures as Tom Hanks, former Rep. Shirley Chisolm (D-N.Y.), Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Michael Jordan.

During his administration, former President Trump took heat from critics for moving to honor a number of prominent conservatives with the Medal of Freedom, including talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Biden himself has been awarded the honor — in 2017, President Obama surprised his vice president by presenting him with the Medal of Freedom at the annual ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WDTN

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Richard Trumka
WDTN

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Afl Cio#Social Service#University Of Texas#American
WDTN

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Riding mower flips, lands on top of driver in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday after a lawnmower he was riding flipped and landed on top of him. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, it was called out at about 11:20 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fisher Road on the West Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

City of Orlando apologizes for Fourth of July message following backlash

(The Hill) – The City of Orlando, Fla., apologized on Saturday for its Independence Day message that declared the nation was in “strife” and questioned why people would want to celebrate the holiday in the city’s weekly newsletter. “A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame […]
ORLANDO, FL
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy