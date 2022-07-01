15 Easy-To-Grow Vegetables For A Container Garden

If you're at all squeamish about bugs in your garden, spotting a tomato hornworm on your plants might send you running from the vegetable patch. These plump caterpillars get about four inches long and can devour all the leaves on a tomato plant in a single day, but are completely harmless to humans. Even though tomato hornworms can get pretty big for a bug, they're masters at hiding in plain sight. Their green coloring is excellent camouflage as they crawl around your tomato plants. However, you'll want to keep an eye out for them so they don't ruin your tomato crop. These tips will help you know what to look for and how to get rid of tomato hornworms you may find.

