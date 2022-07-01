ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Why You Should Think Twice Before Leaving A Tampon In For A Long Time

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090ME3_0gSBXX2y00

Sometimes, having a period can be unpleasant — and on top of all the discomfort, you also have to be vigilant about your menstrual health. If a tampon is left in too long, it could cause an overgrowth of the Staphylococcus aureus bacteria and lead to infection, according to WebMD .

The longer the tampon sits, the greater the likelihood that the bacteria will grow and release poisons that enter the bloodstream via the vaginal lining or uterus (via Healthline ). This can cause a rare but life-threatening disease called toxic shock syndrome (TSS), which is a real concern for those who use tampons while menstruating.

Symptoms include a sudden high fever, a drop in blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, and a rash that resembles a sunburn. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) adds that you may also faint or feel like you might faint when you stand up. The FDA warns to stop using tampons and to seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms during or shortly after your period.

The FDA recommends leaving a tampon in for no more than four to eight hours, making sure to use the lowest absorbency possible. If you are able to go a full eight hours without changing your tampon, the absorbency might be too high. It's never recommended to leave a tampon in for more than 8 hours, as this increases your risk for infection and TSS.

Why Toxic Shock Syndrome Is So Serious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMdKf_0gSBXX2y00

TSS is rare, affecting as few as 1 in 100,000 menstruating people each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders . But you should still be careful not to put your body at risk.

A tampon soaked with blood is the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, especially if it's made from polyester rather than cotton (via WebMD ). This buildup of bacteria can lead to the release of toxins. The body then responds to these toxins with a severe drop in blood pressure, which cuts off oxygen to organs. This can cause the heart and lungs to stop working, leading to death.

More than a third of people who get TSS are women under the age of 19, and 30% who get it will get it again. Treatment includes antibiotics, fluids, and medication for low blood pressure. If you experience any signs of TSS while menstruating, like a sudden high fever or dizziness, remove your tampon right away and contact your doctor.

Read this next: Health Mistakes Women Don't Realize They're Making

Comments / 31

Ruth Huyler
3d ago

I remember the days of Toxic Shock Syndrome…take that thing out after a few hours, even if it’s not full!

Reply(1)
20
Krystal Millard
13h ago

😒😒😒 ummm why does need to be said if you are a female and you can't not change your tampon within a few hours there is something wrong with you

Reply
3
sideways 3
19h ago

why do they have to run trash articles like this? it's almost as bad as the bubble Wallace dumps.

Reply
7
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampons#Bacteria#Antibiotics#Tss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

“You should always sleep alone”, Doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep and it warns about the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health

In a video, posted on his social media account, the doctor explains why couples should always sleep alone. The famous doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep. The medical professional also warns couples of the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health. Couples, who have tried sleeping apart, told the doctor that it really did help their relationship survive. In the video, the doctor also explains that a lack of sleep can have a serious physical and psychological impact.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffPost

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Stress. Anxiety. Noisy neighbors. Blanket-hogging partners. With the list of things that can disturb a person’s sleep being more of a scroll, it’s no wonder an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by sleep-related problems, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association. Included on that list...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy