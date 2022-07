All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Carrollton will present a 15-minute fireworks show over Josey Ranch Lake. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks show from surrounding neighborhoods or from one of the available parking areas. There will be no on-site event; however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO