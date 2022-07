A 55-year-old Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper Monday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was driving north on I-295 near the 7 mile marker in Prince George County, when a trooper’s radar registered the sedan traveling 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota refused to stop and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed.

