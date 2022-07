Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The location was the Little Lake Creek Cove just off Bentwater. A short time ago, using side-scan sonar they were able to locate the victim. The diver has since recovered the victim. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO