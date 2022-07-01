ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets get crushed amid breakup of superteam: 'Biggest disappointment in NBA history'

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZReSX_0gSBUmsG00

The Nets' "superteam" of recent years appears to be all but finished in the wake of 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant requesting a trade on Thursday.

Since then, the autopsies have been coming in fast and furious, and the takeaways aren't pretty.

According to at least a couple prominent analysts, the ill-fated would-be juggernaut now owns a dubious distinction in the annals of league history.

Yahoo Sports columnist Vincent Goodwill says the Durant- and Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn teams are the " biggest disappointment " ever to take the court, even surpassing the 2004 and 2013 Lakers teams that similarly flopped despite great expectations.

Meanwhile ESPN's Tim Legler had a similar take on "NBA Today," claiming these Nets will "go down as one of the most epic failures in the history of this league."

The Nets never forged any "connective tissue" under Durant and Irving, Goodwill writes, neither among themselves nor with Nets fans.

All of Durant, Irving and the departed James Harden share the blame, per Goodwill:

"It's a rare case where no one party is a victim, but no single party is solely to blame -- almost all have a hand in the state of affairs to date. ...

"It ended up being every man for himself, a true Battle Royale for the exits, at various times for various reasons."

While the doomed experiment will go down as an all-time failure, according to Goodwill, the Nets had little choice but to turn over the keys to the two superstars when they chose to come to Brooklyn in 2019:

"The Nets had to say yes to Durant and Irving, they'd be fools not to. They had no identity on the NBA's cultural map, in the shadow of the back-page grabbing Knicks. But it appears they didn't set actual parameters, as if they were so grateful to be graced by today's stars they didn't bother to have a level of structure to be followed, let alone respected."

It's "no coincidence," he adds, that Durant's reported preferred trade destinations -- the Heat and Suns -- "represent some kind of stability."

But Durant bears at least some of the responsibility for the mess he's leaving behind, per Goodwill, even if he's justified in wanting out of a dysfunctional situation that was ultimately blown up by Irving.

"He'll have to explain this in some forum or another, because even his next destination won't reveal his wants as much as escaping the burning house in Brooklyn, as his buddy Irving holds a bottle of kerosene behind his back."

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Audacy

Kings fans celebrate 2-0 start to NBA Summer League: ‘We’re getting 40 wins this year!’

While the rumor mill continues to churn out juicy gossip about disgruntled stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (both plotting their escape from Brooklyn), the NBA began its summer slate this weekend with the Kings, Lakers, Warriors and Heat among teams competing in the fourth annual California Classic. Led by 17 points from undrafted rookie Keon Ellis, Sacramento improved to 2-0 in Summer League, scoring a lopsided 81-64 victory over Miami.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: What Warriors can offer to Nets in Kevin Durant trade

If the Golden State Warriors really want to trade for Kevin Durant and reunite with him, they can definitely offer one of the better packages out there. On Sunday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape revealed that the Warriors indeed have an “interest” in Durant after the superstar forward demanded a trade from the […] The post RUMORS: What Warriors can offer to Nets in Kevin Durant trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Kobe Bryant 'was the greatest Laker ever' team owner Jeanie Buss writes in cryptic tweet as fans plead with her to trade for polarizing star Kyrie Irving and reunite him with LeBron James

The late Kobe Bryant 'was the greatest Laker ever,' according to a cryptic tweet from the team's controlling owner, Jeanie Buss. That high praise from the 60-year-old scioness comes as fans are pushing the Lakers to trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and reunite him with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, following Los Angeles' dreadful 33-49 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The mind-boggling reason Kevin Durant requested trade from Nets amid Kyrie Irving fiasco

Kevin Durant absolutely broke every NBA fan’s mind when he shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Not even a day removed from Kyrie Irving’s contract decision, the former MVP decided he’s had enough of the franchise. Now, the team is left scrambling to pick up the shattered pieces of their superteam. A big […] The post The mind-boggling reason Kevin Durant requested trade from Nets amid Kyrie Irving fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tim Legler
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Audacy

Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram page amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There is yet another turn in the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, this one now involving Ben Simmons. The All-Star point guard has deactivated his Instagram account over the Fourth of July weekend amid reports that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Simmons, 25, has yet to play a game...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Bears#Yahoo Sports#Goodwill
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Raptors confident of putting together ‘best package’ for Kevin Durant

A new suitor has reportedly emerged in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, which began last Thursday when, hours before the start of free agency, the disgruntled 33-year-old requested a trade. While the All-Star forward’s preference is to play for either Miami or Phoenix, Toronto is similarly “well-positioned,” with Brian Lewis of the New York Post reporting the Raptors are “confident” they can offer the best package for Durant.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 2 reasons Kevin Durant wants trade from Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this week, and there are reportedly two primary reasons he wants a change of scenery. People close to Durant told Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck that the two-time NBA Finals MVP was unhappy following a tumultuous season that ended with a playoff sweep. Durant also reportedly disapproves of the way the Nets have handled the Kyrie Irving situation. As Beck described it, Durant is “unhappy that his friend is unhappy.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

NBA insider floats possible Celtics-Nets Kevin Durant trade package

It’s not really clear just how interested the Boston Celtics are in a Kevin Durant trade. If there is any interest though, any trade package will start with Jaylen Brown. Durant reportedly wants a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the haul they’ll get for him will be massive. Durant is a generational talent, even with his current age and health history, so if the Nets end up acquiescing and trading him, they’ll get a ton in return.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy