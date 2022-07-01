Report: Otto Porter Jr. to sign 2-year deal with Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO - The Toronto Raptors are signing Warriors free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. to a two-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports . The contract includes an option for the second year.

Terms of the deal are unknown.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic , reports that the Warriors made Porter a veteran minimum offer, but he's "signing in Toronto for a better deal."

Porter Jr., 29, averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 63 games this season. He was a key rotation member of the Warriors championship team, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 19.5 minutes per game.

The Warriors also lost Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II in the first 24 hours of free agency.

Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica all remain unsigned.