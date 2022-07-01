ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Otto Porter Jr. to sign 2-year deal with Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO - The Toronto Raptors are signing Warriors free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. to a two-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports . The contract includes an option for the second year.

Terms of the deal are unknown.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic , reports that the Warriors made Porter a veteran minimum offer, but he's "signing in Toronto for a better deal."

Porter Jr., 29, averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 63 games this season. He was a key rotation member of the Warriors championship team, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 19.5 minutes per game.

The Warriors also lost Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II in the first 24 hours of free agency.

Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica all remain unsigned.

ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 best players still available in 2022 NBA Free Agency

Kevon Looney is coming back to The Bay, Gary Payton II got his bag elsewhere and Otto Porter is taking his talents north of the border. The Golden State Warriors still have possible extensions with Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to negotiate, but barely 48 hours after the start of free agency, suddenly find their […] The post Golden State Warriors: 3 best players still available in 2022 NBA Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Warriors hit with another brutal loss as Leandro Barbosa leaves for Kings

It is not only players who are leaving the Golden State Warriors this offseason. After already losing some key players of their 2022 championship squad, the Dubs were hit with another bad news after Leandro Barbosa decided to join the Sacramento Kings. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors’ player development coach is […] The post Warriors hit with another brutal loss as Leandro Barbosa leaves for Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Kevin Durant's Next Team: Fans React

Brian Windhorst may be the most interesting person in NBA media right now. When he speaks, it's definitely worth paying attention. As the entire basketball world awaits news regarding Kevin Durant's trade request, Windhorst believes he knows where the veteran superstar will be playing next season. During a recent appearance...
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Free Agency Losses

The Golden State Warriors will look to defend their NBA championship without a few notable contributors from their title-winning squad. Shortly after the NBA's free-agency window opened, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. all signed elsewhere. Via Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors, Draymond Green congratulated his...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
ClutchPoints

2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Golden State Warriors are an extremely talented team. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has now won four NBA titles in the past eight seasons. But Golden State has already lost a couple of key role players in 2022 NBA free agency. Both Otto Porter Jr and Gary Payton II […] The post 2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FastBreak on FanNation

This 5x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

July 4 marks the fifth day of free agency, and one of the most famous players in the NBA remains a free agent. Five-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is able to sign with any team. Griffin is coming off a season where he fell out of the rotation with the...
NBC Sports

Report: Barbosa leaving Warriors for assistant job with Kings

At least one member of the Warriors is following Mike Brown to Sacramento. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing sources, reported that Leandro Barbosa, who had been serving as a player development coach for the Warriors the past two seasons, will be an assistant coach for the Kings under Brown.
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
Yardbarker

Rapper Killer Mike recalls Kobe Bryant's opinion of young Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is coming off his fourth NBA championship in eight years. Along the way, he also just captured his first ever NBA Finals MVP. Even if he were to retire now, Curry is arguably a top-10 player of all time. But his path to greatness wasn’t always apparent.
