1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly two-vehicle wreck closed Highway 20 in Lawrence County Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 20 and 33, however, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the wreck occurred on the Highway 20 railroad cross between Highway 33 and County Road 389.

Norwood stated the driver of the pickup truck, Scott Michael Berry, 52, of Cypress Inn, Tenn., rear-ended a propane truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The propane truck driver was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway will be closed for an indefinite period as troopers work to clear the scene.

1 person was killed and another was injured in a wreck involving a propane truck Friday morning. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s automated traffic alerting system, ALGO, reported the wreck involved a vehicle fire, and video sent to News 19 shows the propane truck on fire and exploding twice following the wreck.

