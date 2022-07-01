ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Lawrence County crash

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXZxg_0gSBUXaF00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly two-vehicle wreck closed Highway 20 in Lawrence County Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 20 and 33, however, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the wreck occurred on the Highway 20 railroad cross between Highway 33 and County Road 389.

Norwood stated the driver of the pickup truck, Scott Michael Berry, 52, of Cypress Inn, Tenn., rear-ended a propane truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The propane truck driver was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries.

Juvenile charged in Hartselle shooting

The highway will be closed for an indefinite period as troopers work to clear the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdXhz_0gSBUXaF00
    1 person was killed and another was injured in a wreck involving a propane truck Friday morning. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xfl6m_0gSBUXaF00
    1 person was killed and another was injured in a wreck involving a propane truck Friday morning. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTamx_0gSBUXaF00
    1 person was killed and another was injured in a wreck involving a propane truck Friday morning. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s automated traffic alerting system, ALGO, reported the wreck involved a vehicle fire, and video sent to News 19 shows the propane truck on fire and exploding twice following the wreck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night took the life of a Russellville teen that was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Toyota Corolla collided with a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old. ALEA says that the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hartselle, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives. According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison. The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, two miles south of Brookwood city limits.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Russellville woman shoots boyfriend during dispute

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was shot in the leg Sunday during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Nesbits, 36, shot her boyfriend Sylvester Talentino in the leg Sunday morning. Talentino was transferred from Russellville Hospital to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend

Michael Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting. Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. The teen was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla at the time...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Scott Norwood
The Decatur Daily

Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved. Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

There was an increase in police compared to previous years. Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael Kinney made this post on Facebook. Military veterans urge caution with fireworks. Updated: 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Bomb threats responsible for Sunday night I-65 closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A heavy police presence due to a bomb threat shut down portions of I-65 northbound and southbound. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody. After the suspect was in custody, the bomb squad checked the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Road#Propane#Traffic Accident#Alabama State Troopers#Cypress Inn
WAFF

Bomb threat shuts down portion of I-65

Michael Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting. Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Tasha Nesbit shot her boyfriend during...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHNT News 19

Hartselle woman arrested for methamphetamine, cocaine

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine. Lambert was arrested on two counts...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

'Front Row' mixed-use development being built in Huntsville

Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael Kinney made this post on Facebook. Morgan Co. American patriot's grave in bad shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Menafee was an American patriot...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy