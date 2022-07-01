ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Boris Becker's girlfriend Lilian looks chic in Breton stripes and a white suit as she attends Wimbledon day five with his son Elias... two months after fallen tennis star was jailed

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Boris Becker's girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro looked chic as she attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside Boris' son Elias Balthasar, 22.

Lilian put in a polished appearance in the crisp white trouser suit as she found her seats on centre court with dapper Elias by her side.

She opted for a statement striped top, which she teamed with a tailored suit, which boasted gold contrast buttons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WLg8_0gSBUVon00
Family: On Friday, Boris Becker's girlfriend Lilian looked chic in Breton stripes and a white suit as she attended Wimbledon day five with his son Elias Balthasar, 22

The raven haired beauty scraped her tresses back into a sleek ponytail and shielded her eyes with a mottled pair of cat-eye shades.

Boris' son Elias - whom he shares with ex-wife Barbara, 55 - looked equally stylish in a green check blazer teamed with a white shirt and smart navy trousers.

Boris Becker was jailed two months ago, after he was found guilty of hiding £2.5million to avoid paying his debts.

Lilian is thought to have been dating Becker for around three years and reportedly blew her beau a goodbye kiss as he was led out of the courtroom following his sentencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ERxi_0gSBUVon00
Gorgeous: Lilian put in a polished appearance in the crisp white trouser suit as she found her seats on centre court with Boris' son by her side

Since Becker's sentencing his girlfriend has been seen visiting him at HMP Wandsworth, where he is being held.

It comes after Boris' estranged wife Lilly Becker recently admitted she 'completely broke down' when her estranged husband Boris was jailed for bankruptcy fraud in April.

In May, the brunette beauty revealed that she is still married to the tennis star and refuses to divorce him - four years after reports the pair had split.

The Dutch model said she 'completely broke down' as Boris was sentenced and 'couldn't believe' what she was hearing, having been 'convinced' he would get a lighter sentence.

'I had to keep it together and I don't know how I did it,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCjXo_0gSBUVon00
Beauty: The raven haired beauty scraped her tresses back into a sleek ponytail and shielded her eyes with a mottled pair of cat-eye shades

She also told TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored that she is still married to Boris, despite reports indicating the couple had divorced in May 2018.

'I'm very much still his wife,' Lilly said. 'Estranged wife as that may be but we're still very much married and have been since we went our separate ways.

'It was from the beginning intense and a complete, true love story. Everyone who knows us knows this. It's not that I don't want to get a divorce. We should handle our business at the right time.'

When asked whether she still loves Boris, she replied: 'Of course I do.'

She also revealed that Boris is doing 'okay' in prison and is 'as good as he can be', but adding: 'It's not a five star hotel is it?'

Boris arrived at Southwark Crown Court on April 29 with current partner and political risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, who he started dating in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIF3G_0gSBUVon00
Dapper: Boris' son Elias - whom he shares with ex-wife Barbara, 55, looked equally stylish in a green check blazer teamed with a white shirt and smart navy trousers

Lilly revealed she had told their son Amadeus, 12, that 'papa didn't listen to the law and he's on the naughty step', but had not spoken to him about the court proceedings.

She added: 'I had no chance but to break my heart or his heart last Sunday and I don't wish this upon anybody. It was the hardest thing I had to do with a 12-year-old.

'He just couldn't grasp it. He still can't. It breaks my heart but it just made me into ''tiger mumma''.'

Lilly went on: 'I have just told a 12-year-old that his father is in jail and the saddest part was I couldn't break it down because these kids are now going on YouTube and the internet. The internet is cruel.'

Judge Deborah Taylor gave the six-time Grand Slam champion a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for hiding £2.5million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017, owing creditors almost £50million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Ms Becker and his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7million euro (around £1.4million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty last month of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3Wzo_0gSBUVon00
Estranged: The six-time Grand Slam champion was given a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for hiding £2.5million to avoid paying debts (Pictured with ex-wife Lily in 2017) 

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

It's Mason Mountain! Chelsea star shows off his new muscular physique in pre-season gym picture after transforming his body since he broke through as a skinny teen

Mason Mount has shown off his astonishing body transformation, displaying his new muscular physique before returning to Chelsea for pre-season. The midfielder, who has won consecutive player of the year awards at Chelsea, first emerged as a regular in the Blues' first team under Frank Lampard in 2019 as a diminutive playmaker but has transformed himself into one of the key players at the club through his technical quality and hard work.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continues impressive Wimbledon run after fighting back from a set down to seal a quarter-final victory over fellow German Jule Niemeier

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon by securing a maiden semi-final appearance at the All England Club with victory over compatriot Jule Niemeier. The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win the all-German contest 4-6 6-2...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frankie Dettori will reunite with trainer John Gosden by riding Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks next weekend after pair revealed they're taking a 'sabbatical' following a disastrous Royal Ascot

A reunion between Frankie Dettori and John Gosden will happen just over three weeks after it was announced their partnership was being put on hold when the Italian rides Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks on July 16. In the aftermath of a disastrous Royal Ascot, including a ill-judged ride...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic completes remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat 10th seed Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon quarter-final, as world No 1 moves a step closer to his FOURTH straight SW19 crown

Novak Djokovic pulled off a huge comeback to seal a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals with a fifth set victory over 10th seed Jannik Sinner. The world No 1 found himself two sets down to the Italian and staring down the barrel of a straight-sets defeat on Centre Court – but the Serb managed to up the intensity and pull a set back himself, winning the third set emphatically 6-3.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall is finally CONFIRMED for September 10 at the O2 Arena in a historic bout for the undisputed middleweight championship... with the rivals topping Britain's first-ever televised all-women's professional boxing card

Sparks flew as Savannah Marshall vowed to expose Claressa Shields when they settle their 10-year feud on a history-making night of women’s boxing. ‘I will put an end to all this GWOAT (Greatest Woman Of All Time) rubbish,’ Marshall warned ahead of their September 10 showdown. Britain’s WBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Britain's best B&Bs for 2022 revealed by the AA, from a Welsh 15th-century coaching inn to a boutique bolthole in Devon and an elegant property in Scotland

Luxurious bedrooms, panoramic views, sensational food and an abundance of character. These are all qualities and features of Britain's best B&Bs for 2022, unveiled today by the AA in a virtual ceremony. The categories for the B&B Awards were Friendliest B&B, this year won by a property in the Lake...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Met Police was 'delusional, chaotic and unprofessional' when force marksman shot dead Jermaine Baker to foil prison breakout plot but unarmed father-of-two, 28, was lawfully killed, inquiry finds

The Met Police was 'delusional, chaotic and unprofessional' when a force marksman shot dead a father-of-two to foil a prison breakout plot - but the unarmed man was lawfully killed, an inquiry has found. Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range by police as he sat in the front...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ITV News presenter Isla Traquair sobs in court as she tells how she was 'stalked' by her 'obsessed' neighbour who forced her to move home after he stared at her through windows, took photos of her house and jumped over fence with chainsaw

A former national TV news anchor wept as she told a court her 'obsessed' next door neighbour 'terrorised' her so badly she has had to move out of her own home. Isla Traquair suffered nightmares and panic attacks due to the attentions of Jonathan Barrett, who allegedly appeared at her conservatory window at 7am as she was about to undress and on another occasion 'chainsawed' a bush in her garden.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Louisa Lytton wears a bridal white jumpsuit in first glimpse from her Italian wedding to Ben Bhavra - as the newlyweds pose with the pal who set them up

She finally tied the knot with fiancé Ben Bhavra this weekend after the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials three times. And Louisa Lytton shared a first glimpse of her Italian wedding on Monday as she donned a bridal white jumpsuit and matching headband while posing with her new husband and a pal who set the couple up.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

From waistcoats to rain coats! Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses swap Gareth Southgate's trademark attire for £59 M&S trenchcoats for team photoshoot on the eve of the Euros as they look to bring England a first major trophy since 1966

It was trenchcoats, not waistcoats, that England turned to as the Lionesses prepare to get the women's European Championships underway on Wednesday night. Sarina Wiegman's side will start the home tournament among the favourites for glory as England look to win a first major trophy since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Manchester United because of 'cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash'

Piers Morgan has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United because they do not share his 'ferocious ambition'. It emerged last week that Ronaldo wanted to leave United this summer, with clubs including Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich said to be interested in his acquiring his services. The player wants to play out the final years of his career at the top of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It might have been different if she was on Centre Court': Friends blame 'strange' snub as Katie Boulter crashes out of Wimbledon after reaching third round

Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon dream might have ended differently if she had been given one of the tournament’s show courts, her friends believe. The British number 3, who was yesterday knocked out of the competition in the third round, was dealt an unexpected snub when she was relegated from the Centre Court to Court 2 for her showdown against France’s Harmony Tan.
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic has been practising at Wimbledon with his young son ahead of the quarter-finals.The defending champion was pictured playing with seven-year-old Stefan on Court Three at Aorangi Park – the practice court in the south-west London grounds – ahead of his next match against Italian Jannik Sinner later this week.Footage shared on social media shows Stefan throwing his father the ball as the top seed worked on his serve.The pair could also be seen playing around as the seven-year-old jumped on his father’s back.It comes after Djokovic shared a photo of his son last week, in which they both...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy