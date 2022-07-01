ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Bulls miss out as Danilo Gallinari is headed to Celtics

(670 The Score) The Bulls have missed out on one of their primary targets in free agency.

Forward Danilo Gallinari has agreed to join the Celtics on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports Friday. The 6-foot-10 Gallinari will be counted on to add scoring punch and floor spacing for Boston off the bench. The defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics and Bulls were Gallinari’s two finalists.

Gallinari, who will turn 34 in August, averaged 11.7 points while shooting 43.4% overall and 38.1% on 3-pointers in 25.3 minutes across 66 games for the Hawks last season. He has averaged 15.6 points and shot 38.2% on 3-pointers across 13 NBA seasons. In advanced metrics, Gallinari has rated as a below-average defender for his entire career.

Before joining the Celtics, Gallinari will soon be officially waived by the Spurs, who had just acquired him in the trade that sent All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

