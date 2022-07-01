ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Toddler becomes card-carrying Mensa member

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EpKZ_0gSBTc5D00

The spelling of simple words can be a challenge for kids twice or three times one Kentucky girl’s age but that is exactly what alerted Isla McNabb’s parents that their 2-year-old was more advanced than they realized.

Amanda and Jason McNabb told The Washington Post that they started to notice blocks spelling out items in their home — C-H-A-I-R next to a chair, S-O-F-A next to the couch.

Isla started sounding out words at about the age of 2. Her mom and dad kept a list of words she could read — 100, 200, 500 words is where they stopped keeping track, they told the newspaper.

When they told their daughter’s pediatrician, the doctor just assumed that Isla had memorized the stories, but when the McNabbs told her to read a poster on the exam room wall, and she did, the pediatrician realized that she was able to read, WAVE reported.

Spelling and reading are not the only skills that she’s excelling at. She also can count, count backward and do simple math including subtraction. She also can write.

The couple had Isla’s IQ tested in May when she was about 2 1/2 years old. Later in the month, they got the results that their toddler tested in the top 1% of the population, the Post reported.

The test consisted of solving puzzles and recognizing words, WAVE reported.

Her score qualified her to join Mensa, a group that honors people who score in the top 2% of IQ tests. She’s now one of the youngest members, the Post reported.

Isla’s now one of the youngest members of the group in the country.

In 2019, there were three members of the group under the age of 4, including a 2-year-old from Texas and 56 who were younger than 6 years old in the group of about 50,000 members, WFAA reported at the time.

While she’s among the smartest of the smartest according to the results on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, she still is a normal child, watching “Bluey,” “Blippi” and making friends at preschool.

The McNabbs said that they may have her skip kindergarten but for the time being are allowing her to learn at her own speed, Spectrum News reported.

“She led us down a very interesting path, but we just let her take the reins and see where it goes from there,” Jason McNabb told Spectrum News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy