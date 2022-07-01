ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

End of Year Photo Galleries

troycsd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to all our students and families on completing another successful year! Please find below our photo galleries of our Fifth...

www.troycsd.org

WNYT

‘Firecracker4’ brings nearly 3,000 runners to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The “Firecracker 4” road race hit the streets of Saratoga Springs Monday morning. Nearly 3,000 runners took part this year. Spectators got to enjoy live music along the course. Running for NewsChannel 13 was Tessa Bentulan, Taniqua Pennix, Subrina Dhammi, Reid Kisselback, Christina Talamo,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (July 4, 2022)

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas @ Empire State Plaza, Albany. (5:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the local music scene for...
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
WNYT

Troy taco shop celebrates first anniversary

Street Taco 7 has celebrated its one-year anniversary. Located on 4th Street in downtown Troy, Street Taco 7 opened during the pandemic last summer. The restaurant recently had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its first successful year of business. Their food is street style Mexican fusion with rice bowls,...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Clifton Park parade celebrates Fourth of July

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Members of the Clifton Park community celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday with a patriotic parade and ceremony honoring the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Local residents lined the streets from Shenendehowa campus to Clifton Common on Monday...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Bar with troubled history reopens in Saratoga Springs

Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs has officially reopened its doors. The bar made the announcement over the weekend on Instagram, simply saying “We’re back!”. The business had to shut down back in May after being linked to several violent incidents. In order to reopen, Gaffney’s had to pay...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

YMCA teaches people of all ages how to swim

When it comes to swimming, I’m like a fish out of water. So this year, I finally decided to master this potentially lifesaving skill. I started day one of my adult swimming lessons at a Capital Region YMCA in Guilderland. Swim instructor Allison Walkley helped get me out of my head and into the water.
GUILDERLAND, NY
nippertown.com

Downtown Troy Set to Present River Festival, July 17th

TROY – On July 17th, a summer of festivals and family-friendly events continues with Troy’s River Festival. The festival, featuring a day filled with music, art, culture, and more, promises something for everyone in attendance. Troy River Festival is a thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Farming man fest returns to Indian Ladder Farms

Looking for a way to get outside and enjoy the summer weather?. A festival is coming to Indian Ladder Farms, and this time, it’s all about the beer. The farming man fest is returning to Indian Ladder farms July 16th. You can be serenaded by live music, while enjoying...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Unity House names new CEO

TROY, N.Y. — David L. Bach of Burnt Hills, who has served as Associate Commissioner of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Welfare and Community Services since 2019, has been appointed as the new CEO of Unity House. Last spring, longtime Unity House CEO Chris Burke announced that he would retire in mid-2022 after leading the organization for more than 30 years.
TROY, NY
WIBX 950

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Safety tips for encountering wild animals in urban areas

Some of our communities are seeing a good amount of wildlife outdoors, and we're not talking about a stray cat or dog. People in the Capital Region have reported seeing bears in populated areas. The last one in the city of Albany heading into June. The Onondaga County Sheriff's office...
ALBANY, NY

