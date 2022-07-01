ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Beach nourishment operations currently underway in Buxton; Operations in Avon paused

By OBX Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that beach nourishment operations in Buxton are currently underway. On the afternoon of Thursday, June 30, 2022, the dredge Ellis Island...

outerbanksvoice.com

Where to find fun on the Fourth

When it comes to celebrating our nation’s birthday, the Outer Banks communities offer a lot of great options — from fireworks and music to cookouts and, of course, golf cart parades. This listing is your handy guide to holiday activities for the whole family. Enjoy!. Currituck County. On...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Duck announces grand marshals for 4th of July Parade

The Town of Duck has announced that Dave and Polly Wessel have been named the 2022 4th of July Parade and Celebration grand marshals. “The Wessels have contributed to Duck over the years through both volunteer service and service on the Town Council,” stated a press release from the Town of Duck. “From 1999-2002, Polly served on the Incorporation Committee and was named as a member of the original Town Council when Duck’s application to be incorporated was filed with the state. Dave was elected to the Town Council, serving from 2008-2012. During that time, he served as Mayor from 2010-2011.”
DUCK, NC
