Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.

