Troy University is Offering FREE College-Level Leadership and Personal Finance Courses This Summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been charged with first-degree robbery after police say she stole a man’s item after meeting him to buy it. The incident happened on Sunday in the 3000 block of Flynn Road. Police allege that Jadajah I’liyah Bryant, 20, met the victim to buy the item when she then took it from him and ran. While she fled the scene, Bryant also suggested to the victim that she had a weapon, according to DPD.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO