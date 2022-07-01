Troy University is Offering FREE College-Level Leadership and Personal Finance Courses This Summer

Alabama State University Athletics on Sunday announced the death of sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris. Harris is from Decatur and played on the Austin High School football team. The team paid tribute to him Monday on social media: “Once a Black Bear, Always a Black Bear” with a broken heart emoji.
With schools out for the summer, the memories of recent school shootings are still fresh in many educators’ minds and strategies are being reinforced to deal particularly with the students’ mental health in preparation for the next school year. With school-based shootings and suicide as two current and...
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t have the 4th of July without a hotdog. In fact, one of the biggest events of the day will be the annual hotdog eating contest in New York. The 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut look to continue their reign in 2022 when they take the big stage Monday.
Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris, from Decatur, Alabama. “The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Former Enterprise police chief and Dale County investigator Tim Byrd has died. He was 70. He was a 1970 graduate of Carroll High School. After graduating from Auburn, Byrd worked with the Enterprise Police Department where he served as police chief. After serving as chief,...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been charged with first-degree robbery after police say she stole a man’s item after meeting him to buy it. The incident happened on Sunday in the 3000 block of Flynn Road. Police allege that Jadajah I’liyah Bryant, 20, met the victim to buy the item when she then took it from him and ran. While she fled the scene, Bryant also suggested to the victim that she had a weapon, according to DPD.
Abortion rights advocates organized rallies in nine Alabama cities scheduled for the same time this morning to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. “The main message here today is that we’ve got a lot of upset people showing up on the 4th...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A district attorney’s office investigator who is also a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task force is off the job amid complaints that he used excessive force. Jay Henry was placed on administrative leave following last month’s arrest of a man who led officers on...
The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department says it happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road. The vehicle left the roadway striking a tree, according to a news release sent to News4. The driver...
The Prattville Police Department is investigating Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects. Prattville Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying two unknown subjects involved in a Theft of Property 2nd degree that occurred at Ulta in Prattville, AL. The suspects stole over $1,700.00 in merchandise from the business on 6/22/22.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been charged after police say she abused the woman she was caring for. The alleged abuse happened on the 1200 block of Woodlawn Drive, according to Dothan Police. Kiara Graham, 31, the caretaker of the person, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault elder abuse, and neglect.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE - Alejandro Villarino Garces, 54, of Geneva has been identified as the victim in today’s crash. One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Geneva County. News4 sources confirm the accident happened on Dr. Gay Memorial Bridge on Highway 27 South....
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect is now in custody after leading the police on a countywide manhunt in Houston County. According to officials, both Headland Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search. The suspect was at a dollar store nearby, when they say he grabbed a checkbook and ran […]
The Prattville Police Department is investigating Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying three suspects. Prattville Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying three unknown females involved in a Theft of Property 1st degree that occurred at the Belk in Prattville, AL. The suspects stole over $3,759.00 in luggage, clothing, and other merchandise from the business on 6/18/22.
A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested after county-wide manhunt in Henry County. Jonathan Grubbs has been charged with possession of a forged instrument. Grubbs is in Henry County Jail and has a bond set at $15,000. Stay with WDHN news for updates. HENRY COUNTY,...
