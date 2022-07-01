2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina, police said.

Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

According to police, several appliances struck pedestrians in the area. Three adults and a 3-year-old child were taken to local hospitals, while a 5-year-old was treated by emergency personnel at the scene. Police said all the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.