ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces Medals of Freedom for Simone Biles, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq7fg_0gSBQKUs00

( The Hill ) – Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) are among those who will be awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Biden.

Seventeen people in total will be recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country’s highest civilian honor — at a ceremony next Thursday at the White House.

The medal is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said Friday in announcing this year’s recipients.

In addition to “Fences” star Washington, Olympic athletes Biles and Rapinoe, and gun reform advocate Giffords, Biden will posthumously award the medal to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died in 2018 of brain cancer, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who died last year.

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

Also among those being honored: former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), Sisters of Social Service member Simone Campbell, former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta García, former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Alexander Karloutsos, Gold Star father Khizr Khan, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, brigadier general Wilma Vaught and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Previous Medal of Freedom winners included such famed figures as Tom Hanks, former Rep. Shirley Chisolm (D-N.Y.), Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Michael Jordan.

During his administration, former President Trump took heat from critics for moving to honor a number of prominent conservatives with the Medal of Freedom, including talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Biden himself has been awarded the honor — in 2017, President Obama surprised his vice president by presenting him with the Medal of Freedom at the annual ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Richard Trumka
WHNT News 19

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Afl Cio#Social Service#University Of Texas#American
WHNT News 19

Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon. Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to the Calhoun County […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman indicted for husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted an Albertville woman on one count of intentional murder. 54-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested in January in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright. A Marshall County grand jury...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee volunteer firefighter was struck and killed Monday while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department. The volunteer fireman, identified as Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell had...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WHNT News 19

Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer dies at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says. 24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to Upstate University Hospital, in Syracuse where he later died.
MOTORSPORTS
WHNT News 19

2 injured in overnight Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people ended up in the hospital after a shooting late Monday night. Huntsville Police said officers were called to report of shots fired in the 2900-block of Love Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Two victims were found on scene. One victim was shot and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Hartselle woman arrested for methamphetamine, cocaine

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine. Lambert was arrested on two counts...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy