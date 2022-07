Writing music has been therapy for Kelly Clarkson since her 2020 divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock, to whom she was married for nearly seven years. Soon after her split, she said that her next album would channel all the emotions that she felt, but there's still no word on when that project will arrive — and in a new interview, Clarkson explains that that that's because deciding what to release is a complicated process.

CELEBRITIES ・ 50 MINUTES AGO