ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Biggest seizure of pure fentanyl powder on a U.S. highway made in Colorado

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF2UM_0gSBPurt00
This is what 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder looks like. It was found underneath the floorboard of a car on June 20, 2022, and is believed to be the largest ever seizure on a U.S. highway to date. The car was stopped headed east to Denver around Georgetown on Interstate 70.  Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

A special team of Colorado State Patrol officers confiscated what is believed to be the biggest haul of pure fentanyl powder ever seized on a U.S. highway last month on Interstate 70.

Authorities stopped a car traveling in broad daylight on June 20 headed east toward Denver. Officials found 114 pounds of the narcotic in 48 one-kilo bricks stashed underneath the driver and passenger seats and reachable by a trap door.

The 114-pound seizure could kill nearly 26 million people if they ingested a lethal dose, according to authorities' estimates.

Captain Bill Barkley, who oversees CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction Unit (STIS), said the identity of the driver must remain secret to protect him from Mexican cartels, who may want to hurt his family. Authorities did not divulge the reason for the stop.

“They don’t care about anything but making money,” Barkley said.

He said the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the case with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Authorities had stopped the car near Georgetown after it had made its way through the Eisenhower Tunnel.

In the five months from the end of January to the end of June, authorities seized a total of 137 pounds of the narcotic, including the 114-pound mega-haul.

According to DEA figures, 137 pounds of pure fentanyl powder could kill as many as 31 million people if a lethal dose were ingested. That's five times more than the entire population of the state, which according to the latest Census Bureau numbers is just under six million people.

Wendy Forbes, Director of Strategic Communications, told The Gazette that the CSP uses the DEA's conversion rate which determines that one kilogram of pure fentanyl powder can kill 500,000 people if a lethal dose is ingested.

Fentanyl traffic is exploding in Colorado. The January to June total in both pure powder and fentanyl pills showed a 390% increase from the same period last year.

Fentanyl pressed into pill form, commonly called “blues,” has become so prevalent the STIS doesn’t count them anymore, choosing instead to monitor amounts in pounds and kilos.

Blues have largely replaced heroin as the primary opioid on the illicit market, and fentanyl powder is increasingly mixed into other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine – often without the user’s knowledge.

Barkley said 90% of narcotics come into the U.S. from Mexico smuggled in on highways, in small planes and on trains.

The STIS finds stashes of pills and powder being driven on Colorado highways tucked into doors, behind glove compartments, in spare tires, and most recently, as in the June 20 bust, in trap doors riding underneath the vehicle’s floorboard.

“It’s a continued cat and mouse game between law enforcement and cartels. They actually hire people to engineer trap compartments,” Barkley said. “Whether or not it’s on I-70 or on I-25, or it’s on secondary highways coming into our state, I would bet every hour of every day there is something."

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder discovered in vehicle on I-70

Last month troopers with the Colorado State Patrol made what they believe is the biggest fentanyl bust on a highway in the United States. 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder was recovered.It happened on June 20 on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount recovered by authorities is enough to kill more than 25 million people if it were ingested. The driver was pulled over on June 6. So far the details surrounding who might have been arrested haven't been revealed. 
GEORGETOWN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Smuggling#Fentanyl#Csp#Interdiction Unit#Mexican#The Colorado State Patrol#The Eisenhower Tunnel#Dea
Black Enterprise

White Man Sentenced to 27 Months For Threatening Black Pedestrian in Kansas

A white man from Kansas is going to jail after he threatened a Black man with a knife and told him that he was in a white town, an offense that was labeled a hate crime. Colton Donner, 27, was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months in federal prison and 18 months of supervised release. Donner was accused of intimidating and interfering with the man’s right to fair housing.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS DFW

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  
LAREDO, TX
a-z-animals.com

Where Does The Colorado River Start and End?

The Colorado River is a major North American River that rises from the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado and flows into the Gulf of California. The river, at 1,450 miles long, is the sixth-longest river in the United States, flowing through seven U.S. states. The Colorado River basin covers 260,000 square miles, or about 8% of the continental United States. Famed for its spectacular canyons and whitewater rapids, it is one of the most important rivers in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico. This long river drains a huge desert watershed that spans seven U.S. states and two Mexican states.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy