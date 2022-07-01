ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Danilo Gallinari Reportedly Prefers to Join Celtics Upon Clearing Waivers

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

The Celtics reported interest in Danilo Gallinari is well-documented this week .

That makes perfect sense considering Boston's bench ranked in the bottom five in points per game in the regular season, averaging 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, they ranked 14th out of 16 teams, providing only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com .

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately for the Celtics, there appears to be mutual interest in the two sides joining forces. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, once he's bought out of his contract and clears waivers, Gallinari's preference is to take his talents to Boston.

Gallinari, a 13-year veteran, is a career 15.6 points per game scorer. Last season, his second one in a crowded Hawks rotation, he generated 11.7 points in 66 games while logging 25.3 minutes per contest. He shot only 43.4 percent from the field, on par with his career 42.8 field goal percentage, but he converted his 4.5 three-point attempts at a 38.1 percent clip.

At six-foot-ten, Gallinari, who turns 34 in August, does most of his damage shooting over defenders off the catch, whether that's beyond the arc or getting the ball closer to the rim with his back to the basket and then facing up. His size also allows him to step into threes off the dribble, and while he's not one to blow by defenders, he's crafty enough to get to the rim.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Gallinari's coming off a three-year, $61.4 million contract that would've paid him $21.5 million this season, per Spotrac . According to Davide Chinellato , NBA editor for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gallinari will sign with Boston for a two-year, $13 million deal with a player option for the second season. The Celtics will use the taxpayer mid-level exception to add him to their roster.

Inside The Celtics

